ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Sergei Ovechkin poses with big-name fans during All Star weekend

Son of Alex Ovechkin was the most popular guy in Fort Lauderdale. It's never too early to start taking photos with fans. Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, took some time Friday to grab a photo with two of his fans -- his dad, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid -- during the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend.
NHL

Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game

Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
NHL

'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'

So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

'Perfect spot for hockey': NHL All-Stars speak on trip to South Florida

Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry (2x All-Star), Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (3x All-Star), Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark (1st appearance), Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (1st appearance), Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (2x All-Star), and Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (2x All-Star) spoke on their thoughts and first impressions of NHL All-Star Week, what they are looking forward throughout the event, and what to watch for this weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NHL

Dahlin on All-Star Weekend: 'It's important that Buffalo is represented'

SUNRISE, Fla. - Rasmus Dahlin wanted to leave one last mark on All-Star Weekend as the final minute ticked off the clock in the Atlantic Division's victory. Dahlin was awarded a penalty shot with his team up 6-3 in the final against the Central Division. It was the perfect opportunity to put his skill on display - which he tried to do with a behind-the-legs attempt that just barely deflected off the blocker of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

How To Watch: 2023 All-Star Game Weekend

What you need to know ahead of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game Weekend Festivities:. When: Friday, February 3 at 4:00 pm PST AND Saturday, February 4 at 12:00 pm PST. Who: Kevin Fiala, who makes his first NHL All-Star Game appearance. Where: FLA Live Arena (Sunrise, FL) Watch Friday Skills...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Gaudreau leaves All-Star Game with hat trick, plenty of memories

The Blue Jackets star did his part, but the Metropolitan Division fell short this time around. As we previously noted, the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is a family affair for Johnny Gaudreau . And leave it to a member of the Gaudreau clan to make sure Johnny Hockey's hat trick...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Ilya Sorokin vs Ovi Jr. at Skills Competition

Ilya Sorokin faced off against Ovi Jr. at the Skills Competition. Ilya Sorokin is used to facing off against Alex Ovechkin, but on Friday night, he got acquainted with the next generation of Ovechkin. Sergei Ovechkin, aka Ovi Jr., led the Metropolitan Division All-Stars out for warmups ahead of the...
NHL

CIONA NAMED THUNDERBIRDS CAPTAIN

The Flames prospect will lead the newly-named Seattle leadership group. Flames prospect Lucas Ciona has been named captain of WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds. His fellow NHL prospects Nolan Allan (Chicago), Jared Davidson (Montreal), Jordan Gustafson (Vegas), and Luke Prokop (Nashville) were named alternate captains. The 20-year-old is in his fourth season...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

The Story of Ilya Sorokin

Ilya Sorokin's road from Russian youth hockey to NHL All-Star Weekend. Ilya Sorokin has quickly risen to the upper echelon of the NHL, as the Islanders goaltender only needed two-and-a-half seasons to earn an all-star designation. New York Islanders fans know all about his play since arriving in North America...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Crosby, Ovechkin Appreciate Opportunity to Team Up at All-Star

SUNRISE, Fla. - After hanging up the skates someday in the future, Alex Ovechkin would love to sit down with Sidney Crosby, have a couple of beers, and talk about everything that happened since they entered the league back in 2005. "Oh, yeah," Crosby said with a grin. "Yeah. We've...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

BLOG: Seth Jones Heads to All-Star Weekend

Find out when Jones will be in action and how to watch full coverage from the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Seth Jones is heading to Sunrise, Florida and ready to take in all the action from his fourth NHL All-Star Game. Festivities begin on Friday starting with the skills competition followed...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

All-Star blog: Chandler Stephenson

Vegas forward talks about his participation, Makar's fall in Fastest Skater competition. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his second installment, he talks about finishing third with a time of 14.197 in the Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday and what awaits him in his first All-Star appearance at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL

'He deserved to be here' | NHL All-Stars share thoughts on Rasmus Dahlin

Defenseman will represent Sabres at All-Star Weekend. Erik Karlsson came into the NHL as a 19-year-old with the Ottawa Senators, carrying the expectations of a first-round draft selection. He knows firsthand what Rasmus Dahlin has experienced through his first five seasons with the Sabres. "I think he's done a great...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

'Gren' wins EA SPORTS NHL 23 All-Star Open

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew "Gren" Grenier was back in the winner's circle after the EA SPORTS NHL 23 NHL All-Star Open, held at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday. Grenier, who represented the Dallas Stars, defeated Ben "uninsta1l" Thomson 2-0 in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NHL

'A BUNCH OF GREAT GUYS'

SUNRISE, Florida - That's a wrap!. While it wasn't for a lack of effort, chances, or even a little puck luck, Nazem Kadri and the Pacific Division bowed out to the Central in Game 1 of Saturday's 3-on-3 tournament at the NHL All-Star Game. "It's always fun," said a smiling...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Ullmark brings heat with first All Star game outfit

SUNRISE, Fla. - Linus Ullmark was selected to the NHL All-Star game for the first time in his career, so he wanted to make a statement this weekend. His suit certainly helped him do that. The Boston Bruins goaltender showed up in a light green paisley suit when he met...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

LA Kings To Host Special Youth Hockey Camp In Mexico City

La los LA Kings Organizarán clínicas de hockey infantil y juvenil en la ciudad de México. The LA Kings will host a special youth hockey camp in Mexico next week. The Mexico City Jr. Kings Camp will take place February 10-12 and feature close to 80 youth hockey players as Kings alumnus and staffers travel to Mexico City. This is the third time the Kings have led youth hockey efforts in Mexico.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy