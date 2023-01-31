SUNRISE, Fla. - Rasmus Dahlin wanted to leave one last mark on All-Star Weekend as the final minute ticked off the clock in the Atlantic Division's victory. Dahlin was awarded a penalty shot with his team up 6-3 in the final against the Central Division. It was the perfect opportunity to put his skill on display - which he tried to do with a behind-the-legs attempt that just barely deflected off the blocker of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO