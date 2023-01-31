Read full article on original website
NHL
Sergei Ovechkin poses with big-name fans during All Star weekend
Son of Alex Ovechkin was the most popular guy in Fort Lauderdale. It's never too early to start taking photos with fans. Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, took some time Friday to grab a photo with two of his fans -- his dad, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid -- during the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend.
NHL
Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game
Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
'Perfect spot for hockey': NHL All-Stars speak on trip to South Florida
Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry (2x All-Star), Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (3x All-Star), Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark (1st appearance), Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (1st appearance), Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (2x All-Star), and Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (2x All-Star) spoke on their thoughts and first impressions of NHL All-Star Week, what they are looking forward throughout the event, and what to watch for this weekend.
NHL
Dahlin on All-Star Weekend: 'It's important that Buffalo is represented'
SUNRISE, Fla. - Rasmus Dahlin wanted to leave one last mark on All-Star Weekend as the final minute ticked off the clock in the Atlantic Division's victory. Dahlin was awarded a penalty shot with his team up 6-3 in the final against the Central Division. It was the perfect opportunity to put his skill on display - which he tried to do with a behind-the-legs attempt that just barely deflected off the blocker of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
NHL
How To Watch: 2023 All-Star Game Weekend
What you need to know ahead of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game Weekend Festivities:. When: Friday, February 3 at 4:00 pm PST AND Saturday, February 4 at 12:00 pm PST. Who: Kevin Fiala, who makes his first NHL All-Star Game appearance. Where: FLA Live Arena (Sunrise, FL) Watch Friday Skills...
NHL
Gaudreau leaves All-Star Game with hat trick, plenty of memories
The Blue Jackets star did his part, but the Metropolitan Division fell short this time around. As we previously noted, the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is a family affair for Johnny Gaudreau . And leave it to a member of the Gaudreau clan to make sure Johnny Hockey's hat trick...
NHL
Hayes of Flyers sharing 1st All-Star Game with son of late brother Jimmy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The conversation was as much a joke as it was serious. At least, that was the way Kevin Hayes thought of it, all those vows that he would make an NHL All-Star Game, all those times that his older brother would say that it was going to happen.
NHL
Ilya Sorokin vs Ovi Jr. at Skills Competition
Ilya Sorokin faced off against Ovi Jr. at the Skills Competition. Ilya Sorokin is used to facing off against Alex Ovechkin, but on Friday night, he got acquainted with the next generation of Ovechkin. Sergei Ovechkin, aka Ovi Jr., led the Metropolitan Division All-Stars out for warmups ahead of the...
NHL
CIONA NAMED THUNDERBIRDS CAPTAIN
The Flames prospect will lead the newly-named Seattle leadership group. Flames prospect Lucas Ciona has been named captain of WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds. His fellow NHL prospects Nolan Allan (Chicago), Jared Davidson (Montreal), Jordan Gustafson (Vegas), and Luke Prokop (Nashville) were named alternate captains. The 20-year-old is in his fourth season...
NHL
Top storylines before NHL Trade Deadline include Toews, Kane decisions
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away and coming into focus. The deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on March 3 and, as usual, there is plenty of movement expected in advance of it. Here are 10 storylines to follow in the leadup to the...
NHL
The Story of Ilya Sorokin
Ilya Sorokin's road from Russian youth hockey to NHL All-Star Weekend. Ilya Sorokin has quickly risen to the upper echelon of the NHL, as the Islanders goaltender only needed two-and-a-half seasons to earn an all-star designation. New York Islanders fans know all about his play since arriving in North America...
NHL
Crosby, Ovechkin Appreciate Opportunity to Team Up at All-Star
SUNRISE, Fla. - After hanging up the skates someday in the future, Alex Ovechkin would love to sit down with Sidney Crosby, have a couple of beers, and talk about everything that happened since they entered the league back in 2005. "Oh, yeah," Crosby said with a grin. "Yeah. We've...
NHL
BLOG: Seth Jones Heads to All-Star Weekend
Find out when Jones will be in action and how to watch full coverage from the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Seth Jones is heading to Sunrise, Florida and ready to take in all the action from his fourth NHL All-Star Game. Festivities begin on Friday starting with the skills competition followed...
NHL
All-Star blog: Chandler Stephenson
Vegas forward talks about his participation, Makar's fall in Fastest Skater competition. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his second installment, he talks about finishing third with a time of 14.197 in the Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday and what awaits him in his first All-Star appearance at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
'He deserved to be here' | NHL All-Stars share thoughts on Rasmus Dahlin
Defenseman will represent Sabres at All-Star Weekend. Erik Karlsson came into the NHL as a 19-year-old with the Ottawa Senators, carrying the expectations of a first-round draft selection. He knows firsthand what Rasmus Dahlin has experienced through his first five seasons with the Sabres. "I think he's done a great...
NHL
'Gren' wins EA SPORTS NHL 23 All-Star Open
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew "Gren" Grenier was back in the winner's circle after the EA SPORTS NHL 23 NHL All-Star Open, held at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday. Grenier, who represented the Dallas Stars, defeated Ben "uninsta1l" Thomson 2-0 in...
NHL
'A BUNCH OF GREAT GUYS'
SUNRISE, Florida - That's a wrap!. While it wasn't for a lack of effort, chances, or even a little puck luck, Nazem Kadri and the Pacific Division bowed out to the Central in Game 1 of Saturday's 3-on-3 tournament at the NHL All-Star Game. "It's always fun," said a smiling...
NHL
Ullmark brings heat with first All Star game outfit
SUNRISE, Fla. - Linus Ullmark was selected to the NHL All-Star game for the first time in his career, so he wanted to make a statement this weekend. His suit certainly helped him do that. The Boston Bruins goaltender showed up in a light green paisley suit when he met...
NHL
LA Kings To Host Special Youth Hockey Camp In Mexico City
La los LA Kings Organizarán clínicas de hockey infantil y juvenil en la ciudad de México. The LA Kings will host a special youth hockey camp in Mexico next week. The Mexico City Jr. Kings Camp will take place February 10-12 and feature close to 80 youth hockey players as Kings alumnus and staffers travel to Mexico City. This is the third time the Kings have led youth hockey efforts in Mexico.
