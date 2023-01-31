ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamilton.edu

January Athletes of the Month are announced for ten winter teams

Ten Hamilton College student-athletes have been selected the January Athlete of the Month for their team. The list includes four NESCAC players of the week and four athletes who finished first in at least one event. Five seniors, three juniors, one sophomore and one first-year were recognized.
CLINTON, NY
hamilton.edu

Hamilton Awarded NEH Grant for Curatorial Studies Collaboration

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) recently awarded Hamilton College a $150,000 grant for a new curricular effort that will connect students and faculty with regional cultural institutions, as well as the College’s Wellin Museum of Art, and Burke Library’s Special Collections. The grant proposal, “Curatorial Studies:...
CLINTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy