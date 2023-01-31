ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Omar Speights and NIL deals, 2023 football leaders, Chance Nolan?

Readers ask and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds: this week’s Oregon State mailbag Q and A: Here goes:. I would love to hear if there was anything from (Dam Nation, Giant Killers collectives) that went into retaining Omar Speights? I know that its water under the bridge, but I’m just curious if they made a play to keep him or not? Wish he was here obviously, but good on him for getting paid, I just wonder if we could have or tried to keep him, and he got a bigger bag from the Bayou brats. – Justin L.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks take shape with additions from 2023 recruiting class

Oregon added another blue chip prospect to its already top 10 recruiting class, beating out USC for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on national signing day. The addition of Pleasant, the No. 91-ranked overall prospect in the class and one of only five unsigned top 200 players entering the day, came in the same hour the Ducks missed out on five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose to sign with South Carolina in a recruiting battle to the very end.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s fast finish just misses, as No. 7 Utah escapes with a 75-73 OT women’s basketball win

No. 7 Utah fought off a furious Oregon State rally, surviving in overtime to beat the Beavers 75-73 in women’s basketball Friday night at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers trailed by as many as 18 points, and 15 during the fourth quarter, only to force overtime. Once there, OSU had a shot at another overtime, but Timea Gardiner missed two of three free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Recapping Oregon Ducks 2023 offseason personnel moves

The Oregon Ducks have undergone significant roster movement since the end of the 2022 regular season. The Oregonian/OregonLive has chronicled these moves in real time, but for those those haven’t caught every player entering and exiting the transfer portal, commitment, signing, assistant coach or support staff departure and hiring, this will serve as a reference page for the entire 2023 offseason.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball loses to Colorado at home for 1st time since 2014, falls under .500 in Pac-12 play

For the second time in as many seasons, Oregon failed to make a three-pointer and its postseason chances are quickly diminishing. Endyia Rogers and Grace VanSlooten each scored 15 points for the Ducks, who were outmatched and outplayed in every statistic by Colorado and West Linn’s Aaronette Vonleh, who scored a career-high 22 to lead the Buffaloes to a 63-53 win Friday night before 5,919 at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 7 Utah Utes women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (2/3/23)

Oregon State begins a pivotal women’s basketball weekend for its postseason future when the Beavers play No. 7 Utah at 6 p.m. Friday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, coming off two losses in the Bay Area, need big wins on their resume. This weekend’s schedule can provide that boost with Friday’s game against the No. 7 Utes, and Sunday against Colorado (16-5).
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Dan Lanning won't rule out possibility of adding more players

Once four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant's letter of intent arrives in Eugene, the Ducks will have signed 29 prep players this cycle. When you include the 10 transfer portal additions, the scholarship newcomer total for 2023 comes to 39. That number could reach or even surpass 40, head coach Dan Lanning...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Projected Oregon Ducks depth chart for 2023

With the 2022 season complete, the first transfer window closed, NFL Draft declaration deadline passed, and National Signing Day complete it’s time to take an early look at what Oregon will look like in 2023. There will be further player movement before the season, as the Ducks are currently...
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For

Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
ALBANY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home’s Cedar Shack signs off

Breaker, breaker: Venerable family-operated restaurant closes after more than a half-century. After nearly 58 years serving burgers and milkshakes, the Cedar Shack Drive-In is “over and out.”. According to manager Jan Hufford, the family closed the venerable eatery for the holidays on Dec. 18, 2022, then, in the interim,...
SWEET HOME, OR
