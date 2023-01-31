Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon State mailbag: Omar Speights and NIL deals, 2023 football leaders, Chance Nolan?
Readers ask and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds: this week’s Oregon State mailbag Q and A: Here goes:. I would love to hear if there was anything from (Dam Nation, Giant Killers collectives) that went into retaining Omar Speights? I know that its water under the bridge, but I’m just curious if they made a play to keep him or not? Wish he was here obviously, but good on him for getting paid, I just wonder if we could have or tried to keep him, and he got a bigger bag from the Bayou brats. – Justin L.
Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks take shape with additions from 2023 recruiting class
Oregon added another blue chip prospect to its already top 10 recruiting class, beating out USC for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on national signing day. The addition of Pleasant, the No. 91-ranked overall prospect in the class and one of only five unsigned top 200 players entering the day, came in the same hour the Ducks missed out on five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose to sign with South Carolina in a recruiting battle to the very end.
Oregon State endures another painful women’s basketball loss, but there’s belief of a potent stretch run
The reality after Oregon State fell to 11-11 Friday night after losing in overtime to No. 7 Utah 75-73 at Gill Coliseum is that there’s probably only one path to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Win the Pac-12 tournament. The good news is that it’s not far-fetched. The...
Can Oregon men’s basketball respond to loss at Arizona with win at Arizona State?
Following its loss at No. 5 Arizona, Oregon will once again attempt to earn a weekend split in Pac-12 play by winning at Arizona State. The Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) have won following each of their prior five losses and haven’t dropped consecutive games since the PK85 in November.
Oregon State’s fast finish just misses, as No. 7 Utah escapes with a 75-73 OT women’s basketball win
No. 7 Utah fought off a furious Oregon State rally, surviving in overtime to beat the Beavers 75-73 in women’s basketball Friday night at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers trailed by as many as 18 points, and 15 during the fourth quarter, only to force overtime. Once there, OSU had a shot at another overtime, but Timea Gardiner missed two of three free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining.
KGW
Mixed results for Oregon football on National Signing Day | Locked On Ducks
Reaction to Oregon football's second national signing day in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Plus, a look at Oregon men's basketball's NCAA tournament hopes.
Recapping Oregon Ducks 2023 offseason personnel moves
The Oregon Ducks have undergone significant roster movement since the end of the 2022 regular season. The Oregonian/OregonLive has chronicled these moves in real time, but for those those haven’t caught every player entering and exiting the transfer portal, commitment, signing, assistant coach or support staff departure and hiring, this will serve as a reference page for the entire 2023 offseason.
Oregon women’s basketball loses to Colorado at home for 1st time since 2014, falls under .500 in Pac-12 play
For the second time in as many seasons, Oregon failed to make a three-pointer and its postseason chances are quickly diminishing. Endyia Rogers and Grace VanSlooten each scored 15 points for the Ducks, who were outmatched and outplayed in every statistic by Colorado and West Linn’s Aaronette Vonleh, who scored a career-high 22 to lead the Buffaloes to a 63-53 win Friday night before 5,919 at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 7 Utah Utes women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (2/3/23)
Oregon State begins a pivotal women’s basketball weekend for its postseason future when the Beavers play No. 7 Utah at 6 p.m. Friday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, coming off two losses in the Bay Area, need big wins on their resume. This weekend’s schedule can provide that boost with Friday’s game against the No. 7 Utes, and Sunday against Colorado (16-5).
Dan Lanning won't rule out possibility of adding more players
Once four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant's letter of intent arrives in Eugene, the Ducks will have signed 29 prep players this cycle. When you include the 10 transfer portal additions, the scholarship newcomer total for 2023 comes to 39. That number could reach or even surpass 40, head coach Dan Lanning...
What we thought Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class needed 1 year ago
With National Signing Day 2023 compete and Oregon’s No. 8 ranked class of 32 high school and junior college prospects signed plus 10 transfers, here’s a look back at what we thought the Ducks needed a year ago. We underestimated the number of additions at offensive line, edge...
Oregon State baseball will lose important infielder, starting pitcher for season
As the Oregon State baseball team searches for ways to replace a slew of starters and key contributors from last season, it will do so without two potentially important pieces. Jabin Trosky, who was expected to compete for a starting spot in the infield, is scheduled to undergo surgery on...
Projected Oregon Ducks depth chart for 2023
With the 2022 season complete, the first transfer window closed, NFL Draft declaration deadline passed, and National Signing Day complete it’s time to take an early look at what Oregon will look like in 2023. There will be further player movement before the season, as the Ducks are currently...
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
Opinion: Oregonians deserve equal voting rights regardless of party
Kalloch is a board member of All Oregon Votes and is president-elect of the City Club of Eugene. He lives in Eugene. Last spring, I was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. In a post-election chat, a fellow candidate told me that “it sounded like you were running a general election campaign.”
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For
Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home’s Cedar Shack signs off
Breaker, breaker: Venerable family-operated restaurant closes after more than a half-century. After nearly 58 years serving burgers and milkshakes, the Cedar Shack Drive-In is “over and out.”. According to manager Jan Hufford, the family closed the venerable eatery for the holidays on Dec. 18, 2022, then, in the interim,...
Making Presidents Day weekend plans? There will be wine, chowder and glass floats on the Oregon coast
The 12th annual Wine, Chowder and Glass Float Trail will return to Florence over Presidents Day weekend. The weekend even combines the popular glass float hunts on the Oregon coast with one of the area’s most famous dishes: clam chowder. The event will run from Friday, Feb. 17, through...
