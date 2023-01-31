Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
The Joker Comes to the QC for Gilda's Club
DAVENPORT, IOWA (February 3, 2023) — Gilda’s Club Quad Cities continues the legacy and laughter of Gilda Radner as we celebrate her message of hope at the upcoming Live from QC. . . It’s Saturday Nite! Gala presented by Genesis Cancer Care Institute. Held on April Fool’s Day, we are thrilled to feature comedic entertainment: James “Murr” Murray, Impractical Joker, who brings a blend of stand-up and hidden camera comedy to his shows. The night will also feature musical guest and local favorite, Soul Storm.
ourquadcities.com
‘Impractical Joker’ featured at fundraiser
Gilda’s Club Quad Cities continues the legacy and laughter of Gilda Radner at the “Live from QC…It’s Saturday Nite! Gala” presented by Genesis Cancer Care Institute. Held on Saturday, April 1 – April Fool’s Day – the gala will feature “Impractical Joker” James “Murr” Murray, who brings a blend of stand-up and hidden camera comedy to his shows. The night will also feature music by Soul Storm, according to a news release.
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
ourquadcities.com
A new taste sensation is open in downtown Davenport
New owners of Fourth Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport have spruced up the interior and the tasty menu of the place, and are marking their first month in business. The nutrition shake shop at 207 W. 4th St. (to have a ribbon cutting with QC Empowerment Network Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m.) has been taken over by two African-American couples. They are excited to show the Quad Cities what they’ve got shakin’ — including completely renovating the space, such as with strings of white twinkly lights, digital menu boards and a flowery, green-backed selfie wall.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
rcreader.com
New Exhibits Opening at Muscatine Art Center in February
MUSCATINE, IOWA (February 2, 2023) — Two new exhibitions opening at the Muscatine Art Center this month focus on people. In the ultra-realistic work of Marc Sijan, the spotlight is on the individual facial characteristics that make human beings so similar, yet so unique. In the second exhibition, photographic portraits by Bob Campagna are joined with stories to capture the experiences of the first residents and staff members of Clark House as they built a community in the 1970s.
rcreader.com
Now Playing: Friday, February 3, through Thursday, February 9
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) 80 for Brady (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - IMDb listing. The Amazing Maurice (PG; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore Cinema)...
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
rcreader.com
Quad Cities Chamber Seeks QC Boomerangers
BETTENDORF, IOWA (February 2, 2023) — If you’re a QC Boomeranger, the Quad Cities Chamber wants you to share your story. A QC Boomeranger is someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, moved away for an extended period, and then decided to move back to the Quad Cities. In essence, they boomeranged back home.
rcreader.com
Heather Hiatt of Bettendorf, Iowa, Graduates from Buena Vista University
STORM LAKE, IOWA (February 2, 2023) — Local student Heather Hiatt of Bettendorf, Iowa, graduated with a Master of Education in special education (instructional strategist I track) from Buena Vista University in the Fall of 2022. Hiatt was among more than 140 students who received degrees. About Buena Vista...
Iowa group considers land event after Tug Fest negotiations stall
Negotiations between the LeClaire and Port Byron Tug Fest Committees have stalled, according to a Tuesday news release. The LeClaire, Iowa, Tug Fest Board and Committee announced Tuesday that negotiations to update the only Tug-Of-War competition to span the Mississippi River have reached an impasse, and the Iowa side is planning a land-based event. According […]
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
rcreader.com
Thomas Fitzpatrick of Davenport, Iowa, Awarded Gold Stars for Fall 2022 at The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (February 3, 2023) — Thomas Fitzpatrick of Davenport, Iowa, is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade-point average...
rcreader.com
Brittney Rock of Atalissa, Iowa, Graduates from Mercy College of Health Sciences
DES MOINES, IOWA (February 3, 2023) — Brittney Rock of Atalissa, Iowa, was conferred a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree by Mercy College of Health Sciences, 928 6th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa, on December 10, 2022. To learn more about the health science programs offered at Mercy College...
KWQC
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
Moline Fire Department responds to early morning fire Friday
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Fire Department spent early Friday morning fighting a house fire on North Shore Drive near the Rock River. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 around 4:16 a.m., authorities responded to 1731 North Shore Dr. to a report of a structure fire, according to a news release.
Hot Damn! Get Ready for Some Dam Tacos: Coming Soon to a Familiar Spot
Tacos, despite having a strong cultural significance seem to be universally loved! Tacos have the nostalgia of being comfort food that reminds them of growing up. Tacos have the versatility that allows you to personalize each one to taste & preference. Tacos are accessible to everyone with any economic background or budget.
rcreader.com
St Ambrose University Appoints Vice President of Institutional Advancement
DAVENPORT, IOWA (February 3, 2023) — St Ambrose University has appointed Anne Gannaway Vice President of Institutional Advancement, overseeing philanthropic strategy and donor relations to support the university’s giving and advancement goals. Gannaway began her St. Ambrose career in 2012 as the director of alumni engagement. When she...
