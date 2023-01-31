Read full article on original website
Tuesday Schedule
FAIRMONT________AT JACKSON CTY CENTRAL______7:15PM. SLEEPY EYE________AT CEDAR MOUNTAIN_________7:30PM. TRI CITY UNITED________AT SIBLEY EAST________7:15PM. BELLE PLAINE________AT MAYER LUTHERAN________7:15PM. RED ROCK CEN________AT EDGERTON________7:15PM. MT LAKE/COMFREY________AT WINDOM_______7;45PM. GIRL’S BASKETBALL. WASECA________AT NEW ULM________7:15PM. ST PETER________AT BYRON_________7:15PM. JACKSON CTY CEN________AT FAIRMONT________7:15PM. S.E.S.M.________AT M.V.L.__________7:30PM. CEDAR MOUNTAIN_________AT SLEEPY EYE________7:30PM. G.F.W.________AT B.L.H.S.________7PM. MT LAKE/COMFREY________AT WINDOM________6PM. B.O.L.D.________AT WEST...
Saturday Schedule
MAPLE RIVER TOURENY-REDWOOD VALLEY,MAD/TRU/ML, RED ROCK CEN. MINNESOTA RIVER______VS MARSHALL_______3PM IN REDWOOD. MINNESOTA RIVER______AT LITCHFIELD/DAS/COK________1PM.
MORE ON RURAL NEW ULM HOUSE FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called to a rural structure fire at 22927 185th Avenue in Milford Township Thursday morning shortly after 8. Officials say the house was fully involved when they arrived and unoccupied so no injuries were reported. The house is a total loss. Firefighters were on scene for about 4 ½ hours and were assisted by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Brown County Highway Department and the New Ulm Street Department. A cause has not yet been determined.
BROWN COUNTY HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out shortly after 8 this (Thursday) morning to the report of a house fire on 185th Avenue near New Ulm. When firefighters arrived, the house was full involved and is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were on the scene for about 4 ½ hours. New Ulm was assisted by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. A cause is under investigation and more details will be released.
TWO CHARGED IN SIBLEY COUNTY THANKSGIVING DAY BURGLARY
Two men from the metro area have been charged in connection with a Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Oscar Silvas-Gamez of Brooklyn Park and Julio Burgara-Lara of St. Louis Park who have both been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery. The burglary occurred in Faxon Township about four miles west of Belle Plaine. Police found two men handcuffed together. One of the victims said he had been kidnapped from his hotel room in Chaska and forced him to drive to the home of the other handcuffed victim. Four suspects brandishing firearms pushed the victims into an attached garage. Numerous firearms, knives, swords, tools, ammunition, and other miscellaneous items from the home. Court documents say the stolen items were packed into three vehicles which were also stolen.
Robert “Bob” Sallstrom
Robert “Bob” Sallstrom, age 97, of Winthrop passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Arlington. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop with interment in the Winthrop Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 9:30 A.M.-11:00 A.M., ALL at church.
MORE DETAILS ON MANKATO JUVENILE OVERDOSES
Three people have been charged in connection with the juvenile overdoses in Mankato Tuesday. Damarcus Holloway, Patrick Isakpere, Jr., and Tia Schwichtenberg all face felony second-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony third-degree possession charges. One of the juveniles remains in critical condition. One of the juveniles told authorities that he and another person met up with Isiakpere and Holloway Monday and went to the Twin Cities to pick up pills. Both also had firearms along. Police say they saw the three suspects get into an SUV. Police pulled it over and noticed Schwichtenberg’s toddler child sitting in the backseat next to a backpack that contained a 9mm handgun and 17 live rounds of ammunition, a small-caliber handgun and 258 Mbox30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl. Police say Isiakpere and Holloway are both prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition for life due to prior convictions.
TWO ARRESTED IN ALCOHOL COMPLIANCE CHECKS IN NEW ULM
Two people face charges of selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21 after New Ulm police did alcohol compliance checks in New Ulm December 28. The criminal complaint says shortly before 1 pm, two buyers entered Orale Authentic Mexican Tacos and More on south Broadway New Ulm and ordered a mango White Claw. They told the server identified as Manuel Dominguez, Jr. of Fulda that they had forgotten their IDs in their car and would go get them. Dominguez told them that it was ok and brought the two their beverages. Law enforcement provided the two with $20 and a receipt of the purchase. Later that day around 2:50 pm, one buyer entered Walmart Liquor Store in New Ulm and grabbed a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka. The buyer told authorities the cashier identified in the complaint as Beverly Bean of New Ulm never asked about age or ID. Both charges are gross misdemeanors and both face a year in jail, a $3000 fine or both if convicted.
