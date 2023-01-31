Two people face charges of selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21 after New Ulm police did alcohol compliance checks in New Ulm December 28. The criminal complaint says shortly before 1 pm, two buyers entered Orale Authentic Mexican Tacos and More on south Broadway New Ulm and ordered a mango White Claw. They told the server identified as Manuel Dominguez, Jr. of Fulda that they had forgotten their IDs in their car and would go get them. Dominguez told them that it was ok and brought the two their beverages. Law enforcement provided the two with $20 and a receipt of the purchase. Later that day around 2:50 pm, one buyer entered Walmart Liquor Store in New Ulm and grabbed a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka. The buyer told authorities the cashier identified in the complaint as Beverly Bean of New Ulm never asked about age or ID. Both charges are gross misdemeanors and both face a year in jail, a $3000 fine or both if convicted.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO