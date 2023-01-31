Read full article on original website
BPD searching for at-risk missing 65-year-old man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Karl Foley, 65. Foley was last seen Thursday on San Dimas Street, according to BPD. He is considered at risk because of a medical condition. The police department said Foley is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall […]
Missing 11-year-old boy found, returned home: BPD
Update: According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Jeremiah Barraza has been found and returned home. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Jeremiah Barraza, 11. Barraza is considered at risk because of his age, according to BPD. He was last seen on Citadel Road at […]
Delano Police search for 2 at-risk missing persons
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating two missing people, according to the department. Maria Ruiz, 72, of Delano was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of Dover Place. She is at-risk due to having multiple health issues, according to the department. DPD describes […]
2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting, video shows mom and baby trying to escape
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced on Friday the arrest of two suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people, including a baby, in Goshen on January 16. Tulare County’s sheriff announced that “Operation Nightmare” began early Friday morning with a multi-agency operation to serve three search warrants. One was […]
CSUB Runner
University Police arrest man for attempted theft
On Jan. 31, at California State University, Bakersfield, a man suspected of attempted theft was taken into custody. Rory McCay, 30, was found near the Nursing building at CSU Bakersfield. McCoy was transported to the Kern County Jail and booked on a felony and several misdemeanor charges, according to an information bulletin from the University Police Department.
Man shot, killed in East Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting near the intersection of Baker Street and E 19 Streets.
Bakersfield Now
Missing woman returned to home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:41 p.m.) Police said Haley Alford has returned to her home. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help finding an at-risk missing 20-year-old woman, last seen on Fremont Street in South Bakersfield. Haley Alford was last seen in the 2600...
BPD seek at-risk missing elderly man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said. Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs […]
Police arrest five drivers at DUI checkpoint in East Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department released the results of a DUI and driver's license checkpoint held Friday evening.
IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting
VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16 they responded […]
'Killing County' sheds light on police tactics and family tragedies in Kern
“Killing County,” the ABC News Studios and Hulu docu-series is now available to watch online. The series takes a look at police tactics here in Kern.
Tulare County man sentenced to life in prison for suffocating his wife to death
Victor Lopez, 37, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his 31-year-old wife Samantha Lopez, a former Sierra View Hospital social worker in 2018.
BPD releases statement on “Killing County” Hulu docuseries
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “Killing County” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3. In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved. Police officials said the department […]
2 plead no contest in wild May street takeover
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with a May street takeover that resulted in officers being assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, according to court records. Simon Martinez, 20, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and transporting or selling drugs and […]
Arvin child dies after being struck by vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Arvin Thursday afternoon, Arvin Police said. According to officials, the 10-year-old boy was hit around 3:45 p.m. on El Camino Real and Tarver Way. Paramedics attempted to save the boy’s life, but he later died. The […]
17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
Bakersfield Now
1 struck, injured by train on Chester Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was struck and injured by a train Thursday evening on tracks near Chester Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 5:37 p.m. officers responded to the area of Chester Avenue and 34th Street. Upon arrival, an official said they found a person with minor to moderate injuries. Their condition is unknown.
Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI Checkpoint in Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is holding a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint on Fri, Feb 3. The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location within city limits.
Man grazed by a bullet during Cibola Drive standoff recounts terrifying night; BPD officer who shielded woman hailed a hero
A standoff last month reported to have no injuries had one and it was a close call for one neighbor, plus new details of a BPD officer who's being called a hero from that same standoff.
Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
