Bakersfield, CA

KGET

BPD searching for at-risk missing 65-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Karl Foley, 65. Foley was last seen Thursday on San Dimas Street, according to BPD. He is considered at risk because of a medical condition. The police department said Foley is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing 11-year-old boy found, returned home: BPD

Update: According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Jeremiah Barraza has been found and returned home. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Jeremiah Barraza, 11. Barraza is considered at risk because of his age, according to BPD. He was last seen on Citadel Road at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano Police search for 2 at-risk missing persons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating two missing people, according to the department. Maria Ruiz, 72, of Delano was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of Dover Place. She is at-risk due to having multiple health issues, according to the department. DPD describes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting, video shows mom and baby trying to escape

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced on Friday the arrest of two suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people, including a baby, in Goshen on January 16. Tulare County’s sheriff announced that “Operation Nightmare” began early Friday morning with a multi-agency operation to serve three search warrants. One was […]
GOSHEN, CA
CSUB Runner

University Police arrest man for attempted theft

On Jan. 31, at California State University, Bakersfield, a man suspected of attempted theft was taken into custody. Rory McCay, 30, was found near the Nursing building at CSU Bakersfield. McCoy was transported to the Kern County Jail and booked on a felony and several misdemeanor charges, according to an information bulletin from the University Police Department.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing woman returned to home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:41 p.m.) Police said Haley Alford has returned to her home. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help finding an at-risk missing 20-year-old woman, last seen on Fremont Street in South Bakersfield. Haley Alford was last seen in the 2600...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD seek at-risk missing elderly man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said. Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded […]
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

BPD releases statement on “Killing County” Hulu docuseries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “Killing County” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3. In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved. Police officials said the department […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead no contest in wild May street takeover

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with a May street takeover that resulted in officers being assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, according to court records. Simon Martinez, 20, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and transporting or selling drugs and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arvin child dies after being struck by vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Arvin Thursday afternoon, Arvin Police said. According to officials, the 10-year-old boy was hit around 3:45 p.m. on El Camino Real and Tarver Way. Paramedics attempted to save the boy’s life, but he later died. The […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 struck, injured by train on Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was struck and injured by a train Thursday evening on tracks near Chester Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 5:37 p.m. officers responded to the area of Chester Avenue and 34th Street. Upon arrival, an official said they found a person with minor to moderate injuries. Their condition is unknown.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

