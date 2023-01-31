Read full article on original website
FTM Soars 35% on the Week as Fantom Preps Stablecoin Relaunch
It's been another big week for Fantom and its native FTM token after the project outlined plans to revive its native stablecoin. Over the past week, FTM has soared roughly 35%. Chatter around a new stablecoin for the project alongside a host of new updates have likely been the key motors behind the latest move.
Chainalysis Says It’s ‘Well Capitalized’ Amid Latest Workforce Cut
The most recent layoffs at Chainalysis will impact the sleuthing firm’s sales and marketing sector, a spokesperson said. Crypto forensics firm Chainalysis is set to lay off just under 5% of its workforce of roughly 900 employees. The firm’s senior director of communications Maddie Kennedy told Decrypt that the...
Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Division Loses $13.72 Billion in 2022
Meta shares rose over 18% in after-hours trading Wednesday following a rosier-than-expected quarterly earnings report. But rising tides across Meta still couldn’t lift the tech giant’s embattled metaverse division. The company’s metaverse-focused Reality Labs lost a whopping $4.28 billion in 2022’s final fiscal quarter, Meta announced, marking a...
MicroStrategy Stock Doubles Since January as Michael Saylor Stays Bullish on Bitcoin
The software company’s co-founder is still long on Bitcoin—despite the company posting yet another quarterly loss. Despite software giant MicroStrategy’s posting another loss yesterday, many long-term shareholders still have reason to be happy: the company’s stock has doubled so far this year. The price of the...
Where Did All the Terra Developers Go?
Eight months after the epic collapse of Terra, developers who worked on the project are now finding new homes—but many have left crypto altogether. What happens to the developers of a blockchain network after an entire ecosystem implodes? Terra offers a glimpse. More than half of the 323 open-source...
Billionaire Tim Draper's Bitcoin Pitch to Sri Lanka Falls Flat: 'We Don't Accept'
"We don’t want to make the crisis worse by introducing Bitcoin," the Sri Lankan central bank's Governor told the billionaire VC investor. Billionaire investor and Bitcoin fan Tim Draper made a surprise visit to the headquarters of Sri Lanka’s central bank trying to promote the cryptocurrency as a tool to fight corruption, but faced a frosty reception from the bank's Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, per a Bloomberg report.
Coinbase Stock Popped 26% After Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed
Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase jumped more than 26% Thursday after a federal judge in New York dismissed a class action lawsuit against the San Fransico-based company, before settling to around 17%. The lawsuit—first brought against Coinbase in March of last year—alleged that 79 tokens offered by the exchange were...
Crypto Exchange Bittrex Lays Off 83 Employees Across ‘Most Departments’
The Seattle-based crypto exchange Bittrex joins the growing list of firms slicing their headcounts over the past month. U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex has laid off 83 employees, out of its workforce of roughly 284, per Washington State employment data. A Bittrex spokesperson told Decrypt that the cuts will be felt...
Render Token's RNDR Up Over 90% on the Week as New Tokenomics Model Passes DAO
The price of RNDR is up over 300% on the month, amid the launch of a new tokenomics model and the establishment of the Render Foundation. RNDR, the token for blockchain-based distributed rendering service Render Network, has increased by over 90% in the past week, according to CoinGecko. Render has...
NFT Sales Jump 38% in January as Bored Apes Drive Trading Surge
The NFT market shows signs of life amid rising crypto prices, with the Bored Ape Yacht Club leading the charge. Recent signs of life in the NFT space ultimately yielded a significant jump in market activity in January, as organic trading volume grew 38% from December, per data from DappRadar.
State Street Takes 9.32% Stake in Silvergate Bank
Asset manager State Street has disclosed a 9.32% stake in crypto bank Silvergate, a Thursday SEC filing shows. The Boston-based firm notes that the stake is passive—meaning that it doesn’t intend to change or influence the company. Silvergate has been in a pickle lately: lawmakers have just alleged...
Bitcoin Shrugs Off Fed Rate Hike to Hit Six-Month High
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the wider market are firmly in the green following the release of the Federal Reserve’s fund rate decision. After a streak of volatility over the past few days, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) briefly reclaimed the 24,000 mark on Wednesday night, rising to levels last seen mid-August last year.
What Is Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade?
The Shanghai fork will implement EIP-4895, which allows validators to withdraw ETH that have been staked since as long ago as December 2020. Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade is a hard fork slated for March 2023. The Shanghai fork will implement EIP-4895, which allows validators to withdraw ETH that have been...
Is Anyone Using Helium? Nova Labs’ New IoT Push May Provide Answers
Helium co-founder Amir Haleem details plans to bring big companies to the crypto wireless network amid concerns over adoption. Crypto wireless network Helium was once the poster child for tangible crypto utility—but growing skepticism of the model, plus major brands distancing themselves from the project, has cast doubt on whether the distributed network is actually serving much purpose.
OpenSea's Polygon NFT Sales Top Ethereum for Second Straight Month
The total number of Polygon NFT sales on OpenSea beat Ethereum each of the past two months—but they're mostly low-cost assets. More individual NFTs were sold on Polygon than Ethereum via leading overall marketplace OpenSea for the second consecutive month, according to public blockchain data curated via a Dune dashboard.
Aptos Labs Awards $50K Grant for Blockchain in Higher Education
The successor to Meta's Diem blockchain joins a long list of companies funding the future of Web3. Despite a harsh crypto winter that has brought several industry names to ruin, blockchain technology continues to thrive in education. Aptos Labs, the company behind the blockchain of the same name, announced a $50,000 grant award on Wednesday to Professor Lorenzo Alvis of Cornell University in New York.
Feds Sanction Bitcoin, Ethereum Addresses Linked to Russian Arms Dealer
The U.S. Treasury today sanctioned two cryptocurrency addresses linked to a Russian arms dealer. In a Wednesday statement, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it had blacklisted Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses used by Jonatan Zimenkov, the son of Igor Vladimirovich Zimenkov. According to the OFAC, father...
