ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

By Melissa Quinn
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVK1T_0kXs4Rtk00

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis on Wednesday, her office announced.

The funeral will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, where Harris will join several other senior White House officials, including Keisha Lance Bottoms, senior adviser to the president for public engagement, Mitch Landrieu, senior adviser and infrastructure implementation coordinator, and Tara Murray, deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement.

Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer and attorney for Nichols' family, said Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather, Rodney Wells, spoke by phone with Harris for more than 30 minutes on Tuesday about Nichols' death.

"Tyre's parents invited Vice President Harris to the funeral tomorrow, and were pleased that she accepted their invitation," Crump said in a statement. "Mr. and Mrs. Wells are grateful for Vice President Harris reaching out to them during this heartbreaking time and for her sensitivity on the call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ojo03_0kXs4Rtk00
Vice President Kamala Harris in Tallahassee, Florida, on January 22, 2023. DON VONMOORE/AFP via Getty Images

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died on Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten by several Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. Five officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder in Nichols' death. Two other officers were relieved of duty amid an ongoing investigation. Three fire department personnel — two EMTs and a lieutenant — who responded to the scene were also fired.

Footage of Nichols' violent arrest was released by Memphis officials Friday evening. Before its release, President Biden spoke with Nichols' mother and stepfather, and the president said in a statement that the video of the beating is "yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day."

In a separate statement Friday, Harris said the footage and images made public "will forever be seared in our memories, and they open wounds that will never fully heal."

Taken from police body cameras and street surveillance cameras, the footage shows officers removing Nichols from a vehicle after he was pulled over for suspicion of reckless driving, followed by a struggle when Nichols breaks loose and runs away from officers. Officers are seen in the released videos repeatedly punching and kicking Nichols while he is restrained.

Nichols' death and the release of the footage have reignited calls at the federal level for policing reforms . Congress attempted to impose changes designed to curb police violence in 2021 in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020, but the negotiations collapsed after months of discussions.

Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who was part of the earlier talks, is expected to introduce police reform legislation in the coming weeks, which could incorporate aspects of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, an individual familiar with his plans told CBS News.

The proposal limits qualified immunity, the controversial legal doctrine that shields law enforcement and government officials from being sued for conduct on the job, prevents racial profiling and restricts the use of excessive force by police. The measure passed the Democrat-led House twice, in 2020 and 2021, but talks collapsed in the Senate . The measure faces steeper odds to passing the House now with Republicans holding the majority.

It's also unclear whether police reform legislation could clear the Senate, where 60 votes are needed for bills to advance.

Still, Mr. Biden called on policymakers to "do everything in our power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all."

"Real and lasting change will only come if we take action to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again," he said.

Harris reiterated the president's call for action and urged Congress to "urgently" pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act .

"To truly honor Tyre Nichols' memory, and the memory of so many others before him, we must demand that our justice system lives up to its name," she said Friday.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Blocks Reporters From Questioning Husband President Joe Biden About Classified Documents Scandal

Jill Biden did her best to physically block eager reporters from getting near President Joe Biden at the White House's Lunar New Year celebration. The First Lady was seen expertly moving herself between the journalists and her husband — who has been recently mocked for repeatedly fumbling his words and flubbing names in speeches — as they peppered him with questions about the classified documents that had been found in one of his old office buildings. "This has really gotten concerning," former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins said in a Friday, January 27, interview addressing the incident. "In all fairness to...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
New York Post

Barack, Michelle Obama issue statement on ‘unjustified’ beating of Tyre Nichols

President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, tweeted a somber reminder Saturday about police brutality in America after horrific footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols emerged. “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” the couple tweeted. Read more of the Post’s coverage of Tyre Nichols’ beating death Memphis cop charged in Tyre Nichols’ death previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges Over an hour of footage reveals horror of fatal Tyre Nichols police beating Who was Tyre Nichols? What we know about his death, arrest by Memphis police Five police officers involved with the beating — Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills, Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28 — were charged with Nichols’ murder and surrendered to law enforcement Thursday. They are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, in addition to second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
New York Post

Joe Rogan floats theory that Biden document scandal is a ploy by Democrats to replace him

Joe Rogan shared a wild theory with his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024. Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t...
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy