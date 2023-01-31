Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Search Warrant Leads To Fentanyl Charges For Stone Lake Man & Woman
WASHBURN COUNTY -- A search warrant has resulted in fentanyl charges against Shawn and Kathy Young, of Stone Lake, in Washburn county. Shawn Young is also facing multiple drug charges in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
FOX 21 Online
Two People Hospitalized After House Fire In Mountain Iron
MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Two people were brought to the hospital after a house caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Mountain Iron, according to The Northland FireWire. The fire was called in just after 1 p.m. on the 5600-block of Oriole Avenue. Several Iron Range fire departments were called...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
FOX 21 Online
The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History Exhibit Now on Display
DULUTH, Minn. – The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History exhibit is now on display at the Zeitgeist Atrium. Put on by the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial, the exhibit is an exploration of the black history in Duluth. It highlights those who have helped build the community and move it forward from the early 1900’s to the present.
FOX 21 Online
DTA Offers Free Rides On Transit Equity Day
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Transit Authority is taking on a new initiative, offering free rides to the community Friday and Saturday. Transit Equity Day is a national day to commemorate Civil Rights icons such as Rosa Parks during Black History month. The DTA is taking part in this...
FOX 21 Online
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
kdal610.com
Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
FOX 21 Online
LSC Cleans Kids Smile’s for Free
DULUTH, Minn. — Looking for that little something to fix your smile? Well for kids, Lake Superior College united with local dentists for Give Kids a Smile Day. Anyone under the age of 18 from any background were able to get a free cleaning. Whenever it’s cleanings to fillings, and some hope not for the pullings, volunteer dental students and local hygienists were prepared for clean in hopes to make someone’s smile a little brighter.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Girls Hockey Section Playoff Schedule
DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota and Wisconsin prep girls hockey section playoff brackets are set to begin this week. #5 Eveleth-Gilbert Area vs. #4 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. All games are set for 7 PM Tuesday. Except, Hibbing/Chisolm vs. Moose Lake Area, with a 6 PM puck drop. Minnesota-Section 7AA. #6 Forest Lake vs. #3...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hosts STEM Discovery Day
Duluth, Minn. — Students from area middle and high schools were on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth this afternoon. The Swenson College of Science and Engineering held a STEM Discovery Day. 128 students from schools around the area were learning various ways that STEM, or Science,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Construction Equipment Maker to Bring Hundreds of Jobs to Minnesota with Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of compact construction equipment...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Takes Step Back after No. 10 Western Michigan Series
DULUTH, Minn.- Another weekend, another ranked opponent for the UMD men’s hockey team, but this time did not go over so well for the guys. No. 10 Western Michigan earned the sweep over the Bulldogs this past weekend (3-2/OT, 4-1). Head coach Scott Sandelin voiced some frustration with the...
FOX 21 Online
Former Bulldog Jared Thomas Re-Signs with Indy Fuel
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana.- A former Bulldog has a new team but it’s a team he’s suited up for before. Hermantown native Jared Thomas recently signed with the Indy Fuel, out of the ECHL. Thomas has spent time with three teams so far this season. He’s had stints in Norfolk,...
FOX 21 Online
Soderberg Named Semifinalist for National Goalie of the Year Award
DULUTH, Minn.- For the 3rd consecutive season, UMD goalie Emma Soderberg has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award. Soderberg is one of 11 goaltenders from four Division one conferences that advanced from the watch list of 28 goalies. She currently ranks...
FOX 21 Online
OT Goal By #10 Western Michigan Snaps UMD Men’s Hockey’s Three Game Win Streak
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team’s three game win streak came to a close on Friday, as they fell to #10 Western Michigan 3-2 in overtime. Max Sasson would net the game-winner for the Broncos. Quinn Olson and Ben Steeves would both find the back of the...
Comments / 0