DULUTH, Minn. — Looking for that little something to fix your smile? Well for kids, Lake Superior College united with local dentists for Give Kids a Smile Day. Anyone under the age of 18 from any background were able to get a free cleaning. Whenever it’s cleanings to fillings, and some hope not for the pullings, volunteer dental students and local hygienists were prepared for clean in hopes to make someone’s smile a little brighter.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO