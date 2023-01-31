ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

drydenwire.com

Search Warrant Leads To Fentanyl Charges For Stone Lake Man & Woman

WASHBURN COUNTY -- A search warrant has resulted in fentanyl charges against Shawn and Kathy Young, of Stone Lake, in Washburn county. Shawn Young is also facing multiple drug charges in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
STONE LAKE, WI
FOX 21 Online

Two People Hospitalized After House Fire In Mountain Iron

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Two people were brought to the hospital after a house caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Mountain Iron, according to The Northland FireWire. The fire was called in just after 1 p.m. on the 5600-block of Oriole Avenue. Several Iron Range fire departments were called...
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History Exhibit Now on Display

DULUTH, Minn. – The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History exhibit is now on display at the Zeitgeist Atrium. Put on by the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial, the exhibit is an exploration of the black history in Duluth. It highlights those who have helped build the community and move it forward from the early 1900’s to the present.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

DTA Offers Free Rides On Transit Equity Day

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Transit Authority is taking on a new initiative, offering free rides to the community Friday and Saturday. Transit Equity Day is a national day to commemorate Civil Rights icons such as Rosa Parks during Black History month. The DTA is taking part in this...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure

It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

LSC Cleans Kids Smile’s for Free

DULUTH, Minn. — Looking for that little something to fix your smile? Well for kids, Lake Superior College united with local dentists for Give Kids a Smile Day. Anyone under the age of 18 from any background were able to get a free cleaning. Whenever it’s cleanings to fillings, and some hope not for the pullings, volunteer dental students and local hygienists were prepared for clean in hopes to make someone’s smile a little brighter.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prep Girls Hockey Section Playoff Schedule

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota and Wisconsin prep girls hockey section playoff brackets are set to begin this week. #5 Eveleth-Gilbert Area vs. #4 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. All games are set for 7 PM Tuesday. Except, Hibbing/Chisolm vs. Moose Lake Area, with a 6 PM puck drop. Minnesota-Section 7AA. #6 Forest Lake vs. #3...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Hosts STEM Discovery Day

Duluth, Minn. — Students from area middle and high schools were on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth this afternoon. The Swenson College of Science and Engineering held a STEM Discovery Day. 128 students from schools around the area were learning various ways that STEM, or Science,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Men’s Hockey Takes Step Back after No. 10 Western Michigan Series

DULUTH, Minn.- Another weekend, another ranked opponent for the UMD men’s hockey team, but this time did not go over so well for the guys. No. 10 Western Michigan earned the sweep over the Bulldogs this past weekend (3-2/OT, 4-1). Head coach Scott Sandelin voiced some frustration with the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Former Bulldog Jared Thomas Re-Signs with Indy Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana.- A former Bulldog has a new team but it’s a team he’s suited up for before. Hermantown native Jared Thomas recently signed with the Indy Fuel, out of the ECHL. Thomas has spent time with three teams so far this season. He’s had stints in Norfolk,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 21 Online

Soderberg Named Semifinalist for National Goalie of the Year Award

DULUTH, Minn.- For the 3rd consecutive season, UMD goalie Emma Soderberg has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award. Soderberg is one of 11 goaltenders from four Division one conferences that advanced from the watch list of 28 goalies. She currently ranks...
DULUTH, MN

