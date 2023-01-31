LINCOLN — Marcus Satterfield was in the Denver area late last month making the rounds on prospects for the 2024 class when he decided to take a detour. Aurora Regis Jesuit High School wasn’t on his list that day, but the Nebraska offensive coordinator was passing by. So he made an impromptu call to the football coach about a quick visit. Before Satterfield and the Huskers knew it, they were learning about an athletic defensive back with a 10.6-second 100-yard dash time who had somehow fallen between the recruiting cracks.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO