Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier Betts
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior Bowl
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik Gilbert
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to program
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class by the numbers
LINCOLN — The first commit for the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class didn’t last. And the last commit for the class didn’t get a scholarship until 72 hours before Signing Day. That’s the portrait for coach Matt Rhule’s first class at NU. Excluding transfers, it is 28...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska kicks off Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational with 4 titles
The Nebraska track and field team collected four event titles at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. The Husker throwers continued to impress. Maxwell Otterdahl won the men's weight throw with a mark of 70 feet, 10 inches, and Taylor Latimer won the women's weight throw at 72-6¼ — an inch short of her school record.
HuskerExtra.com
How Jonah Wilson brings a flair to the Huskers' track and field team
Jonah Wilson brings some excitement to the Nebraska track team in the men's shot put event, and that is just fine with his coach. Before a big throw, Wilson may try to get the crowd into it. If it goes well, he’ll yell and bounce around. Wilson had an...
2023 Husker Signee Analysis: Tristan Alvano
Placekicker will come to Lincoln aiming to take starting job
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Billy Kemp reviews, Casey Thompson assessment, more
One of the newest Nebraska Cornhuskers football players, Billy Kemp has been getting rave reviews. That doesn’t just mean for his time in Lincoln, which is actually pretty short. But it hasn’t been hard at all to find reviews for Billy Kemp from his days at Virginia, which makes some sense since he’s on quite a few of the lists when it comes to school records.
Nebraska Football: What are the NCAA transfer portal rules
Nebraska football fans have been big beneficiaries of the NCAA transfer portal. However, there are some fans out there who might still be confused about the rules surrounding the mechanism. Part of the reason is that the rules have kept changing since the NCAA transfer portal was first created. It...
North Platte Telegraph
'We’re just doing our jobs': Nebraska coaches scour for ability, secure massive 2023 class
LINCOLN — Marcus Satterfield was in the Denver area late last month making the rounds on prospects for the 2024 class when he decided to take a detour. Aurora Regis Jesuit High School wasn’t on his list that day, but the Nebraska offensive coordinator was passing by. So he made an impromptu call to the football coach about a quick visit. Before Satterfield and the Huskers knew it, they were learning about an athletic defensive back with a 10.6-second 100-yard dash time who had somehow fallen between the recruiting cracks.
Nebraska Football: 5 Must-Watch Sleepers from the Cornhuskers' 2023 Recruiting Class
These are some players that may currently be flying under the radar but could still end up being valuable contributors to come from Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska.
Matt Rhule Speaks With Media After Signing Day
A smaller number of signees compared to December but still a good haul for the Huskers
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
Nebraska Falls Apart in Second Half but Survives Michigan State
Turnovers again plagued the Huskers
HuskerExtra.com
Ep. 74 The Showdown: Questions after the 2023 signing day
Sam McKewon and Amie Just are reunited and dive right in, discussing what questions remain with the football roster now that the 2023 signing day is over and honor National Girls and Women in Sports Day by weighing in on what’s changed for the better in college athletics. After...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice pitching ace set to head north on Highway 77 to play college ball for Nebraska
Committing to the Huskers back in 2020, pitching prospect Tucker Timmerman out of Beatrice High School is now just months away from joining the division one squad next season. Timmerman holds the Beatrice school record for combined ERA (earned run average), and gave up only 2 earned runs in 40 innings pitched last season.
News Channel Nebraska
Twelve Beatrice High athletes take part in national signing day
BEATRICE - February 1, 2023 will be a day about a dozen Beatrice High School athletes will remember of the rest of their lives…. The day they signed to play college sports at their school of choice. On Wednesday afternoon, Beatrice held their annual signing day ceremony where athletes...
klkntv.com
Several Lincoln student-athletes sign to play in college
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school athletes across Nebraska signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Lincoln Lutheran’s Garret Hoefs signed to play football at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Cole Reilley signed to play football at Northwest Missouri State University. Lincoln Southwest had 15...
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nebraska Culture
For better or worse, Nebraska is in many ways an old-school football program and that's exactly the type of staff Matt Rhule says he's assembled in Lincoln. Saying during Wednesday's media session (via Lauren Michelson): To me, great teams are built on 2 things: relationships and standards. We have ...
gotodestinations.com
Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023
Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
1011now.com
Gov. Pillen appoints Jim Scheer to University of Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his appointment for the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Pillen says he is appointing Jim Scheer, the former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, to serve as the District 3 Regent. “Jim is a public servant...
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
