Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class by the numbers

LINCOLN — The first commit for the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class didn’t last. And the last commit for the class didn’t get a scholarship until 72 hours before Signing Day. That’s the portrait for coach Matt Rhule’s first class at NU. Excluding transfers, it is 28...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska kicks off Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational with 4 titles

The Nebraska track and field team collected four event titles at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. The Husker throwers continued to impress. Maxwell Otterdahl won the men's weight throw with a mark of 70 feet, 10 inches, and Taylor Latimer won the women's weight throw at 72-6¼ — an inch short of her school record.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Billy Kemp reviews, Casey Thompson assessment, more

One of the newest Nebraska Cornhuskers football players, Billy Kemp has been getting rave reviews. That doesn’t just mean for his time in Lincoln, which is actually pretty short. But it hasn’t been hard at all to find reviews for Billy Kemp from his days at Virginia, which makes some sense since he’s on quite a few of the lists when it comes to school records.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: What are the NCAA transfer portal rules

Nebraska football fans have been big beneficiaries of the NCAA transfer portal. However, there are some fans out there who might still be confused about the rules surrounding the mechanism. Part of the reason is that the rules have kept changing since the NCAA transfer portal was first created. It...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'We’re just doing our jobs': Nebraska coaches scour for ability, secure massive 2023 class

LINCOLN — Marcus Satterfield was in the Denver area late last month making the rounds on prospects for the 2024 class when he decided to take a detour. Aurora Regis Jesuit High School wasn’t on his list that day, but the Nebraska offensive coordinator was passing by. So he made an impromptu call to the football coach about a quick visit. Before Satterfield and the Huskers knew it, they were learning about an athletic defensive back with a 10.6-second 100-yard dash time who had somehow fallen between the recruiting cracks.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Ep. 74 The Showdown: Questions after the 2023 signing day

Sam McKewon and Amie Just are reunited and dive right in, discussing what questions remain with the football roster now that the 2023 signing day is over and honor National Girls and Women in Sports Day by weighing in on what’s changed for the better in college athletics. After...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Twelve Beatrice High athletes take part in national signing day

BEATRICE - February 1, 2023 will be a day about a dozen Beatrice High School athletes will remember of the rest of their lives…. The day they signed to play college sports at their school of choice. On Wednesday afternoon, Beatrice held their annual signing day ceremony where athletes...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Several Lincoln student-athletes sign to play in college

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school athletes across Nebraska signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Lincoln Lutheran’s Garret Hoefs signed to play football at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Cole Reilley signed to play football at Northwest Missouri State University. Lincoln Southwest had 15...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nebraska Culture

For better or worse, Nebraska is in many ways an old-school football program and that's exactly the type of staff Matt Rhule says he's assembled in Lincoln. Saying during Wednesday's media session (via Lauren Michelson): To me, great teams are built on 2 things: relationships and standards. We have ...
LINCOLN, NE
gotodestinations.com

Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023

Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
LINCOLN, NE

