Sturgis, MI

Mich. man pleads no contest to fatally strangling and mutilating girlfriend

 5 days ago
STURGIS, Mich. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man recently pleaded no contest in connection with the slaying and dismemberment of his girlfriend, as well as the sexual assault of another inmate while he was in custody.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, on May 22, 2019, Sturgis Police Department officers responded to Wade Allen's apartment to a report of a possible killing and dismemberment. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found the "mutilated remains of Allen's girlfriend being stored in two coolers."

Allen was arrested and allegedly told his cellmates that he fatally strangled his girlfriend. Allen then reportedly sexually assaulted an inmate while they were housed together after discovering his cellmates told authorities about the strangling.

The case was referred to the Department of Attorney General, and on Jan. 30, the Attorney General's Office announced that Allen pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree homicide, attempted dismemberment and mutilation, and attempted criminal sexual conduct. The second-degree homicide charge is reportedly punishable by up to life in prison.

Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3.

In a statement, Attorney General Dana Nessel said, "I am grateful to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office who spent countless hours on this case."

Nessel added, "No sentence will be enough to overcome the grief of the victim’s family, or the anguish suffered by the victims, but hopefully today’s plea will allow the healing process to begin."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

John Justice
5d ago

Would say he will get what he deserves in prison but he’s having his way with them instead…..He is the guy they feed child predators to.

David Wale
4d ago

So he gets free housing, free food, free dental, free medical? They should call him Baby Momma

ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

