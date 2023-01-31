Mich. man pleads no contest to fatally strangling and mutilating girlfriend

STURGIS, Mich. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man recently pleaded no contest in connection with the slaying and dismemberment of his girlfriend, as well as the sexual assault of another inmate while he was in custody.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, on May 22, 2019, Sturgis Police Department officers responded to Wade Allen's apartment to a report of a possible killing and dismemberment. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found the "mutilated remains of Allen's girlfriend being stored in two coolers."

Allen was arrested and allegedly told his cellmates that he fatally strangled his girlfriend. Allen then reportedly sexually assaulted an inmate while they were housed together after discovering his cellmates told authorities about the strangling.

The case was referred to the Department of Attorney General, and on Jan. 30, the Attorney General's Office announced that Allen pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree homicide, attempted dismemberment and mutilation, and attempted criminal sexual conduct. The second-degree homicide charge is reportedly punishable by up to life in prison.

Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3.

In a statement, Attorney General Dana Nessel said, "I am grateful to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office who spent countless hours on this case."

Nessel added, "No sentence will be enough to overcome the grief of the victim’s family, or the anguish suffered by the victims, but hopefully today’s plea will allow the healing process to begin."

