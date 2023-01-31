Read full article on original website
How Cold?! Arctic Front Bringing Dangerously Cold Temps To Minnesota + Wisconsin
It's been a bitterly cold week across the Northland, but Old Man Winter is about to end the week by making conditions even worse as Friday is expected to bring the coldest night of the week. The National Weather Service provided the chilly update Friday as they expect dangerously cold...
Travel Hacks: Minnesota + Wisconsin Travelers Should Leave A Shoe In Their Hotel Room Safe + Get Shower Caps
For many across the Northland, winter means it's time to plan a vacation into warmer weather. If you can make it happen, it really does help make the time between the coldest days of winter and spring go by faster. Kind of how when you're warm for a while when you first get out of the shower.
Camper Shares Story Of Strange, Ghostly Beast In Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
A very popular paranormal YouTuber has shared a story about an encounter with a strange predator in the Voyageurs National Park in Northern, Minnesota. The incident took place in the summer of 2015, but has been just shared now. Lilith Dread YouTube channel has nearly 80,000 subscribers. She posts stories...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
A Surprising Number Of Minnesota Counties Have Either One Stoplight Or None At All
People on the coasts think of Minnesota as flyover country. We've all seen video interviews of people from elsewhere who think Minnesota is just a giant cornfield, the frozen tundra (that's only part of the year - har har), or just a giant forest with some lakes. Despite those beliefs...
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
Miraculous Recovery For Sled Dog Hit By Snowmobile Last Year In Wisconsin
We all need some good news these days, right? A bad story seems to have a happy ending following the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. But first, we need to go back to last year for the beginning of the story. A year ago in January, a musher was training with...
24 Outstanding Places To Grab Dessert In The Duluth – Superior Area
While most restaurants have some kind of dessert offering, some take things to the next level. Sure, you might be able to get a cookie, piece of cake, or some ice cream just about anywhere you go, but certain Twin Ports area restaurants have developed a reputation for having some top-notch sweet treats that go above and beyond.
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
Surprise! The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
Minnesota Sports Is Like Living ‘Groundhog Day’
Bill Murray’s famous line (in what I feel is a fantastic movie) is accurate. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, that means six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, we’re headed for an early spring. Don't remember the scene? Here you go, just for fun. Most...
An Elderly Minnesota Woman Was Arrested For Being A Hazard On The Road
I grew up with a mother that was a terrible driver, and she knew it and was actually afraid to drive. Thankfully being out in the suburbs my mom could drive at her own slow pace and she never went on the freeway. She learned to drive when she was older after she met my dad and never built up any confidence in her driving. The minute I got my driver's license I told my mom it was my turn to cart her around because I did not ever want to be in a car with her behind the wheel again.
Hollywood Loves To Use Minnesota + Wisconsin Bird’s Call, Sometimes Incorrectly
I apologize in advance. This is going to forever change your movie-watching experience. It did for me. I had no clue how many times Hollywood has used the loon call in movies and TV shows. Most of the time they don't make any sense, like in the jungle of Vietnam.
Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
Minnesota State Fair Announces Kickoff To Summer Event
If you don't want to wait all the way until late August to get a little taste of the Minnesota State Fair, you're in luck. Event organizers just announced the Kickoff To Summer At The Fair event for the 2023 season. The event happens around the same time each year...
Check Out The Great Deals In St. Louis County’s First Tax Forfeited Land Auction Of 2023
This could be your chance to get a great deal on a home, business, maybe even some lake property. St. Louis County is holding their first Tax Forfeited Land Auction of 2023; the online catalog - and the bidding - is open and available right now on the special landing page they've set up on their webpage.
Is It Illegal In Minnesota To Make Whoopee In Your Vehicle?
For some people, the thrill of hooking up with someone in a public place is worth the chance of getting caught. For others, this might be their only opportunity to have a little privacy like in their vehicle. If so hopefully you can find a secluded area where no other people are around or you could be getting a knock on the window from the police.
