Your SNAP benefits might change in March
At the start of the pandemic, everyone who had Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits began receiving an additional payment, up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size (called Emergency Allotments). Those extra payments will end in February 2023. In most cases, if you get SNAP, the last...
Social Security benefit increases giving Idaho residents an income boost
I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $800 dollars more per household—each month in Idaho. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks are coming this month, according to the Social Security Administration.
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills
WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
Mainers can now track the status of your $450 energy relief check
Mainers can now track the status of their $450 energy relief checks using a new website from Maine Revenue Services. The first round of $450 winter energy relief payments were mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief...
Maine Judicial Branch warning of scam calls
MAINE, USA — The Maine Judicial Branch issued a warning on Friday about a telephone scam where the caller claims to be a "warrants officer" from the Cumberland County Courts. In the call, the caller "claims that the victim is in violation of a subpoena and demands personal information."
The richest person in Maine is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Maine and the good she has done for the community.
When will you get your $3,284 payment from the state?
Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
Public advocate pushing for changes to reduce and stabilize electricity prices in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — With colder weather and higher power bills for most Mainers, public advocate William Harwood is making a number of recommendations to legislators aimed at reducing supply costs. Harwood said the current system of being able to select your electricity supplier has failed to produce lower rates...
More than 50 farms Maine farms impacted by PFAS, but state officials see ‘glimmer of hope’
Maine agricultural officials said Wednesday that they are working with more than 50 farms around the state that have been found to be contaminated with the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. But while research into PFAS mitigation is ongoing, both in Maine and across the country, state officials said they...
About 20% of Mainers on Medicaid could soon lose their coverage
Protestors demonstrate against proposed cuts to Medicaid and Medicare in San Francisco in 2011. | Justin Sullivan, Getty Images. An estimated 89,000 low-income residents who have had health coverage during the pandemic through MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring when the Biden administration ends the public health emergency.
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
One-Time Payment Between $750 and $1,500 Going Out To Americans
Residents of Colorado that have filed their taxes by October 17 will be getting checks worth up to $1,500. These payments are courtesy of the Colorado Cash Back rebate program. Payments have been going out throughout the month and the state plans to have all rebates sent out by end of the month. (source)
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
First round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are on the way to eligible taxpayers. Maine Revenue Services is mailing the first 5,000 relief checks Monday. The payments are expected to arrive in mailboxes later this week. Maine Revenue Services will issue...
Around 167k Summit Utilities Customers Receive Incorrect Billing
Hundreds of thousands of Summit Utilities customers are now getting an answer and resolution for why their energy bills were so high. The company confirms around 167,000 customers in Arkansas and Oklahoma were billed incorrectly. According to Attorney General Tim Griffin:. “Summit’s leadership has assured me that they are making...
Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
With bitter cold closing in, Maine hunkers down
With temperatures forecast to drop throughout the day Friday and reach well into the negative digits Friday night and Saturday, businesses and first responders were prepping for what may be a difficult cold spell. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures as low as negative 15 in the Portland...
CT SNAP-eligible households received additional emergency food benefits
Connecticut Department of Social Service reports the following:. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced that it delivered over $35.4 million in Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to over 219,680 Connecticut households, January 18, 2023. DSS is also announcing that, pursuant to the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, next month will be the last distribution of Emergency SNAP benefits to CT SNAP recipients.
Lawmaker proposes allowing armed teachers in Maine schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Republican lawmakers said it's time to beef up security in Maine schools, either with armed security officers or by allowing teachers to be armed. A bill sponsored by Rep. Steven Foster, R-Dexter, would allow a school employee who completes a certification to have a gun on school property. Saying “the time has come,” Foster said he began thinking about arming school staff after a school shooting in Florida in which 17 people were killed in 2018. Last year, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a school in Texas.
Cold snap tests even the hardiest of Mainers. But also, what are frost quakes?
PORTLAND, Maine — New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors. It’s that potentially deadly combination that sparked worries as weather forecasters talked about “once-in-a-generation” wind chills in...
