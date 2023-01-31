At approximately 2:29 PM Monday, the Washington Police Department responded to a call of a male subject pounding on the door of the residence at 908 N. 6th Ave. in Washington. When the resident did not answer the door, the subject went to the neighboring house and slashed all four tires on the vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Cory Brackin of Washington was arrested for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. Brackin also had five outstanding Washington County warrants, including first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, two third-degree harassment charges, both simple misdemeanors, eluding and failure to appear, and violation of probation. Total bond for the five outstanding warrants is $5600, and Brackin must serve a total of 14 days in jail. He is currently being held in the Washington County Jail.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO