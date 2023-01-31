Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
Frances Barr (final arrangements)
Frances L. Barr, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Hospice House, West Burlington, IA. The funeral service for Mrs. Barr will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, February 8 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David H. Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 9 AM to 7 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will not be present.
kilj.com
SCC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop Feb 15
Southeastern Community College will offer complimentary assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at its FAFSA Ready Iowa event on Wednesday, February 15. The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at both the West Burlington and Keokuk campuses. The West Burlington event will be held the Yohe Library and the Keokuk event will be located in Room 419.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings Fifth Edition
The latest Iowa boys basketball rankings are out and Western Christian has moved into the top spot in 2A with Central Lyon moving to the #2 Spot. In 3A MOC Floyd Valley is ranked # 4. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0. 2 Waukee...
kilj.com
Sports, February 3rd
The Mt. Pleasant boys team claimed the conference championship after defeating Burlington 67-57 last night. All five of the starters for the Panthers finished in double-digits, Carter Amos had a terrific night finishing with 13 points and coming up with several rebounds. The Panthers were clutch from the free throw, converting 23 of 28 from the line. Coach Rawson was full of emotion after the game. The boys’ next game will be February 6th at Ottumwa.
Iowa high school state wrestling dual tournament set
By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney The first piece of the Iowa high school state wrestling championships takes place this Saturday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena, as the state dual tournament goes down. Champions will be crowned in Class 1A, 2A and 3A, as teams battle it out in a ...
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
The Orange Krush has offered an apology. [ORIGINAL STORY] Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the...
ktvo.com
Lawsuit filed against Heartland hospital alleging wrongful termination
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa health center is the subject of a lawsuit after one of its doctors said he was wrongfully terminated from the hospital. According to a press release from attorney Stuart Higgins, Dr. Raheel Jiwan filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County Health Center in Jefferson County District Court.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man faces multiple charges following lengthy vehicle chase
JEFFERSON COUNTY/WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., a Fairfield police officer saw a stolen vehicle leaving a convenience store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kilj.com
Panthers’ Revenge: Claim Conference Championship Over Burlington
Mt. Pleasant, Iowa- The Mt. Pleasant boys’ basketball team enacted revenge in the sweetest way last night against Burlington, as the Panthers take the conference crown for the first time since the 2017-2018 season in a 67-57 victory in front of the home crowd. The Panthers got out to...
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for January 30th Disturbance
At approximately 2:29 PM Monday, the Washington Police Department responded to a call of a male subject pounding on the door of the residence at 908 N. 6th Ave. in Washington. When the resident did not answer the door, the subject went to the neighboring house and slashed all four tires on the vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Cory Brackin of Washington was arrested for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. Brackin also had five outstanding Washington County warrants, including first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, two third-degree harassment charges, both simple misdemeanors, eluding and failure to appear, and violation of probation. Total bond for the five outstanding warrants is $5600, and Brackin must serve a total of 14 days in jail. He is currently being held in the Washington County Jail.
khqa.com
Montrose man facing drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Montrose, Iowa, man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Joseph Patrick Frank, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Montrose. His arrest comes after the homeowner tipped off the Montrose Police Department, which in turn...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football rebuilds 2023 roster with 44 newcomers
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and director of recruiting Tyler Barnes addressed reporters in the Hansen Football Performance Center’s All-America Room on Wednesday afternoon regarding the 2023 recruiting class. The Hawkeyes are bringing in 44 newcomers for the 2023 season, including 11 who joined at the start of...
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
CFB world laughs at Kirk Ferentz’s latest comments
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense was a punching bag this past college football season, thanks in large part to Brian Ferentz’s play-calling and dad Kirk Ferentz’s lack of desire to remove his son from that position for the betterment of the program. College football fans making jokes at Iowa’s expense became commonplace and whenever the Hawkeyes’ Read more... The post CFB world laughs at Kirk Ferentz’s latest comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0