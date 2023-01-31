ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County

SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Mysteries: Deaths of teenage boy and business owner in North Union Township unsolved 50 years later

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a person likely connected to two murders that have haunted a local community for decades.One victim was a teenage boy, the other a well-known business owner. Fifty years later, their deaths remain unsolved, not a single lead, suspect or answer.However, people who knew them have not given up their fight for justice.State police say it was on Bennington Road in North Union Township near a cemetery where 17-year-old Earl "Jay" Wolfe was gunned down inside his car. Fifty years and hundreds of dead-end leads later, there are still no...
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

FLU CASE PACE SLOWS ACROSS THE STATE

The number of influenza cases in Pennsylvania continues to slow down, but Indiana County’s totals are increasing at a slightly quicker pace. Another 1534 cases of flu were reported across the state for the seven-day period that ended on January 28th, bringing the state wide total to 176,498 cases of flu reported in Pennsylvania. 172,039 cases were classified as Type A flu, while 4233 cases are type B and 226 were unclassified. Last week, the jump in the number of flu cases was only 2,405, meaning the pace of new flu cases is slowing down. While flu activity in the state and nation was considered mild, the Department of Health has not yet called the flu season “over” as there is still the possibility of a late-season spike in numbers. The number of flu related deaths did increase by 17 to 101 deaths in the state for this season.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Image Released of Westmont School Threat Suspect

Upper Yoder Police have released an image from security cameras at the school showing the suspect they believe left the threat at the school Monday. Chief John Blake said they are looking for a slender individual with dark hair and glasses. They don’t know the gender of the suspect based on available footage.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The 2023 adult trout stocking schedule in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips, as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to make its 2023 adult trout stocking schedule available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website (Fishandboat.com). The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing

According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.

Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Pennsylvania Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Sometimes traveling off-of-the-beaten path yields some downright delicious rewards – like a hearty meal at a country restaurant. When you’ve got a few hours free, climb behind the wheel and follow the winding country roads that will take you straight to this family restaurant in Pennsylvania. Make sure you bring a hearty appetite – and the whole family – with you.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy