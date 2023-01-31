Read full article on original website
One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County
SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
KDKA Mysteries: Deaths of teenage boy and business owner in North Union Township unsolved 50 years later
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a person likely connected to two murders that have haunted a local community for decades.One victim was a teenage boy, the other a well-known business owner. Fifty years later, their deaths remain unsolved, not a single lead, suspect or answer.However, people who knew them have not given up their fight for justice.State police say it was on Bennington Road in North Union Township near a cemetery where 17-year-old Earl "Jay" Wolfe was gunned down inside his car. Fifty years and hundreds of dead-end leads later, there are still no...
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
wdadradio.com
FLU CASE PACE SLOWS ACROSS THE STATE
The number of influenza cases in Pennsylvania continues to slow down, but Indiana County’s totals are increasing at a slightly quicker pace. Another 1534 cases of flu were reported across the state for the seven-day period that ended on January 28th, bringing the state wide total to 176,498 cases of flu reported in Pennsylvania. 172,039 cases were classified as Type A flu, while 4233 cases are type B and 226 were unclassified. Last week, the jump in the number of flu cases was only 2,405, meaning the pace of new flu cases is slowing down. While flu activity in the state and nation was considered mild, the Department of Health has not yet called the flu season “over” as there is still the possibility of a late-season spike in numbers. The number of flu related deaths did increase by 17 to 101 deaths in the state for this season.
fox8tv.com
Image Released of Westmont School Threat Suspect
Upper Yoder Police have released an image from security cameras at the school showing the suspect they believe left the threat at the school Monday. Chief John Blake said they are looking for a slender individual with dark hair and glasses. They don’t know the gender of the suspect based on available footage.
2 Westmoreland Prison inmates accused of hiding cocaine in their cell
Two Westmoreland County Prison inmates are accused of having cocaine hidden in their cell, according to court papers. Antjuan D. Smith, 39, of Oklahoma Borough, and Thomas M. Moore II, 33, of Unity, are charged by Westmoreland County detectives with contraband and drug possession. Investigators said another inmate at the...
WYFF4.com
Man nearly loses $10K after scammer uses popular money transfer app to target victim
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's one of the fastest-growing types of scams, and the path to your money is a popular payment app connected to big banks. An investigation from sister station WGAL found a Pennsylvania man targeted who lost $10,000. But what he did next was a smart...
The 2023 adult trout stocking schedule in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips, as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to make its 2023 adult trout stocking schedule available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website (Fishandboat.com). The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the […]
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing
According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Why the Pa. Game Commission voted to keep opening day for firearms deer season in place
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Board of Commissioners have given preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting seasons and dates, including a firearms deer season that opens on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The board took the action at its meeting last week. While some hunters had been urging the agency to...
Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.
Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Pennsylvania Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Sometimes traveling off-of-the-beaten path yields some downright delicious rewards – like a hearty meal at a country restaurant. When you’ve got a few hours free, climb behind the wheel and follow the winding country roads that will take you straight to this family restaurant in Pennsylvania. Make sure you bring a hearty appetite – and the whole family – with you.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
