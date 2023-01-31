The number of influenza cases in Pennsylvania continues to slow down, but Indiana County’s totals are increasing at a slightly quicker pace. Another 1534 cases of flu were reported across the state for the seven-day period that ended on January 28th, bringing the state wide total to 176,498 cases of flu reported in Pennsylvania. 172,039 cases were classified as Type A flu, while 4233 cases are type B and 226 were unclassified. Last week, the jump in the number of flu cases was only 2,405, meaning the pace of new flu cases is slowing down. While flu activity in the state and nation was considered mild, the Department of Health has not yet called the flu season “over” as there is still the possibility of a late-season spike in numbers. The number of flu related deaths did increase by 17 to 101 deaths in the state for this season.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO