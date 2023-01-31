Read full article on original website
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 30 – Feb. 3
Deputies charged Jacob Lee Durst, 31, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily harm and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Durst was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $100,000. Deputies charged Jordan Titus McNeal, 23, of Dallas, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1...
Gov. Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration for Texas counties, including Smith
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s ice storm that caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages. The disaster declaration includes Smith, Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Travis, and Williamson counties. Additional counties may...
City continues to pick up after winter storm wreaks havoc
The aftermath of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across East Texas has many exhausted and still picking up the pieces. “Since Wednesday, we’ve been out and about accessing damages,” said Madeline Burton, Urban Forester for City of Tyler’s Parks and Recreation Department. Crews will continue working...
Oncor tells Tyler customers its resources are at work, can't provide estimated restoration time
Oncor has provided restoration time estimates for some areas across the region, but not Smith County. However, the number of homes without power had decreased by the thousands by late Friday as crews worked through the night to restore power. This week, at least 40,000 of Oncor’s customers in the...
Davis: Dealing with exposed tree roots
It happens over time. That beautiful tree that is such an asset in the landscape, that provides wonderful shade in the best possible place, will have its roots growing up above the lawn. These exposed roots can hamper mowing efforts and even be a walking hazard. Tree roots anchor the...
'Here Comes the Bride': East Texas Wedding Extravaganza Bridal Expo sees high turnout
Brides, families and friends gathered Saturday, to attend the East Texas Wedding Extravaganza Bridal Expo hosted at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. The event, which is called the biggest of its kind in East Texas, saw a high turnout. “We have 72 vendors, throughout the hall and outside. We have...
Freedom Runners hosts Winter Fun Run in Rose Rudman Park
The Freedom Runners hosted a Winter 5K, 10K, and 15K Fun Run on Saturday at Rose Rudman Park in Tyler. “We’ve been putting on races for 11 years,” said Michelle Genin. Genin and her partner, Mark Vishnevsky, founded The Freedom Runners, as well as their organization A Better World Running. The Freedom Runners is an organization that focuses on promoting health, and fitness while their mission is to “provide fun, friendly, affordable small races for everyone, all abilities and levels.”
Eight pickleball courts coming to Pollard Park as part of renovations
According to usapickleball.org, it is a sport that can be played indoors or outdoors combining many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. “It is something that we’ve seen picking up traction in the last few years here in Tyler,” said Adriana Rodríguez, public information officer for the City of Tyler.
Conaway Homes celebrates 45 years in business
Conaway Homes is celebrating a big milestone this year. The business opened in January of 1978 by owner Steve Conaway is celebrating 45 years in business. Conaway Homes provides new homes to East Texans, ranging all the way from a starter home to luxury homes, and even rental communities. Conaway...
Apache Ladies run past Texas Elite
The Apache Ladies were originally scheduled for a bye on Saturday, but TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard felt her team of freshmen needed more game action. Thus, a game with Texas Elite was scheduled. Tyler Junior College squad got plenty of playing time as the Apache Ladies scored a 113-32...
Boys Basketball: Chapel Hill tops Gilmer, Canton stops Brownsboro in 2OT
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs, led by 17 points from Tyson Berry and a double double from Cameron Kelley, defeated the Gilmer Buckeyes, 65-38, on Friday in a District 17-4A basketball game. The Bulldogs improve to 17-6 on the season and 7-1 in district.
Girls Basketball: Van's Landry Jones scores 1,000th career point
ATHENS — Van junior guard Landry Jones hit a 3-pointer from the corner foer her 1,000th career point as the Lady Vandals defeated Athens 81-26 on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game. On the night, Jones had 31 points, along with nine rebounds, two assists and six...
Tyler Legacy has 7 student-athletes sign to compete in college
Seven Tyler Legacy student-athletes signed for four different sports on Friday morning inside the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium. I’Onna Jones will play volleyball at the University of North Texas. Kyleigh D’Spain will play soccer at Tyler Junior College, while teammate Elise Prince will play soccer at Friends University. Christian Baxter will play football at Tyler Junior College. Three Legacy baseball players are headed to the next level, Tye Arden to National Park College, Walker Freeman to McLennan Community College and Tyler Priest to Seminole State College.
Signing Day: Trio of Lions ink football scholarships with Boston College, Lamar, Fort Hays State
After two postponements, a signing day ceremony finally took place at Tyler High School. A trio of Lions inked college scholarships in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches and classmates on Friday at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre. Signing were Avery Coleman (Fort Hays State University), Kameron Griffin...
Soccer: Tyler Legacy's Noe Robles scores 100th goal
Noe Robles scored his 100th career goal on Saturday for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders. His goal helped the Red Raiders score a 4-1 win over Rockwall-Heath in a District 10-6A soccer match at Red Raider Field in Tyler. Robles scored the milestone to tie the game at 1-1. The...
