The Freedom Runners hosted a Winter 5K, 10K, and 15K Fun Run on Saturday at Rose Rudman Park in Tyler. “We’ve been putting on races for 11 years,” said Michelle Genin. Genin and her partner, Mark Vishnevsky, founded The Freedom Runners, as well as their organization A Better World Running. The Freedom Runners is an organization that focuses on promoting health, and fitness while their mission is to “provide fun, friendly, affordable small races for everyone, all abilities and levels.”

TYLER, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO