Philadelphia, PA

Eagles announce uniform combination for Super Bowl LVIl matchup vs. Chiefs

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The NFL playoffs are all about history and with teams avoiding the alternate look during the postseason, Super Bowl Sunday’s matchup will have a traditional feel.

The Eagles have announced their uniform combination for the Super Bowl LVll matchup against the Chiefs and they’ll be wearing the conventional midnight green jerseys with white pants look.

As the home team in this matchup, Philadelphia had jersey choice and they’ll wear the midnight green uniforms, with white pants.

The Eagles were 8-2 in the green jersey/white pants combination this season and wore the uniforms in the Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

