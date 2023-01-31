ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Cincinnati native Liz Dodd opens Queen Chili at Milwaukie Station

By Ellen Spitaleri Pamplin Media Group
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCqGO_0kXrpWt600

Diners, contestants wanted for the upcoming cook-off competition on Feb. 19 in Oregon City

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Cedar Hills Crossing | Shopping mall in Beaverton, Oregon

Cedar Hills Crossing, formerly Beaverton Mall, is a retail shopping center in the city of Beaverton, Oregon, United States. The center is notable in that it was the prior site of a historic airport, Bernard's Airport, where many of the early aircraft innovations of the 1920s and 1930s occurred. Cedar...
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Portland Winter Lights Festival begins this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
PORTLAND, OR
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Oregon Is Worth A Trip To The Country

If you’re hungry and find yourself looking for a meal that tastes like something your grandma would make for you, then you should head on out to the country to check out The Country Restaurant and Lounge. This country restaurant in Oregon is located in Estacada and is less than an hour from downtown Portland, but you’ll really feel like you got away from it all when you pay it a visit. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to have a relaxing meal. Read on to learn more about this special spot.
ESTACADA, OR
foodgressing.com

SEA Crab House Beaverton OR opening on Friday, February 3rd

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Beaverton Oregon on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. This will be the first of four other planned openings planned for 2023 including Seattle, Portland, Bellevue, and Tacoma. The SEA Crab House Beaverton...
BEAVERTON, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Dine With A Majestic River View At Oregon’s Stone Cliff Inn

Nestled along the Clackamas River, mingled in with giant basalt boulders, and enveloped in old growth oak trees, you will find a dining experience that is beckoning you. Your next date night or perhaps birthday dinner is calling out by name, Stone Cliff Inn. You deserve to experience their elevated cuisine in an unforgettable atmosphere.
PORTLAND, OR
waheagle.com

Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard

Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon

Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
TUALATIN, OR
orartswatch.org

Music News & Notes: New Music USA seeds new music in Portland

Portland is the first city in America to pluck the financial fruits of a new initiative from one of America’s most prominent contemporary music advocacy organizations. Ten local new music organizations will each receive one-time grants of $3,000 for general operating costs supporting programming and collaboration with US-based composers and artists from New Music USA’s new Small Grant Fund.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Sorry New Seasons Upper Management

You did it to yourselves. Unionizing is a REACTION. “Task Based Scheduling”, intense micro managing, changing people’s established schedules, implementing a more stupid attendance policy in the midst of a pandemic…. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland to open its first RV Safe Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego

To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Direct Flights to the Sun from PDX

Maui, Guadalajara, and Phoenix are among the easiest and best-value destinations for sun seekers within a quick, nonstop flight of Portland. The darkest days of winter are behind us, but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a break from the million shades of gray the next couple months may have in store for Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
PORTLAND, OR
Alexander Langford

Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
WOODBURN, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
427
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy