Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, passed away at her home in Watertown Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023. Libby was born on May 12, 1949 to John and Margaret Breen at Mercy Hospital. She was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School, 1971 from Maria Regina College, and received her Bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Empire State College.
Robert J. Marlow, 72, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Marlow, 72, of Potsdam, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence in Watertown, NY. Bobby was born on June 15, 1950, the son of the late Carl and...
Alice K. Filiatrault, formerly of Black River, Ogdensburg, Deferiet and Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - On 30 January 2023, Alice K. Filiatrault, formerly of Black River, Ogdensburg, Deferiet and Carthage, NY, went to Heaven. Surely, her only child and love of her life, Mike was waiting for her at Heaven’s gate. Mike passed in March 2020. Alice was born...
Lawrence (Larry) Harvey, 84, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lord took Lawrence (Larry) Harvey, 84, on January 31, 2023 to be in heaven with family and friends who had gone before him. A memorial service will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown on May 8th, 2023 at a time to be announced.
Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of 519 Mundy Street., died peacefully Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Born on August 25, 1945, in Ansted, West Virginia, the son of the late Emery & Josephine (Kincaid) Miller. He graduated from Ansted High School, then enlisted in the United States Army served 2 years active, and then retired from the Army Reserves.
Ronald J. VanEpps, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. VanEpps, 73, of Samaritan Keep Home Watertown, formerly of Adams & Mannsville, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 2, 2023. Ron had resided at SKH since January of 2020. There will be a memorial service in the spring on May 27th at...
Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Artz Road, passed away late Thursday evening, February 2, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowvville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures. It’s part of SnowTown U.S.A. which is happening this weekend. Jerry Merrill has sculpted all over the world and is in Watertown chiseling two people...
Carrie Addie Cooper, 91, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Carrie Addie Cooper, 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 7th from 12:30 to 3:00 pm at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge. A private burial will be held in Pleasant Lake Cemetery in Brasie Corners with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Judith (Cree) Ryan, 81, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Judith (Cree) Ryan, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Ryan passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home with her loving husband beside her.
Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, passed away early Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Hospice Home of Jefferson County. She had been battling brain cancer for a short time. Carolyn was born June 28, 1962 in Gouverneur, a daughter of the Wayne and Leta (Cleveland) Mantle....
Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage, NY peacefully passed away early morning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Helen was born June 22, 1931, in Harrisville, NY the daughter of the late Lee & Etta (Hays) LaParr. She attended Watertown Immaculate Heart Academy.
Doris Sipos Keck, 79, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Doris Sipos Keck, 79 passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Adams, NY. Doris was born in Woodbridge, New Jersey to Steve and Kathryn Sipos. She grew up in Carthage, NY. Doris married her husband of 43 years, Timothy Keck on May 30, 1980, in Henderson, NY.
Subzero temperatures grip north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temperature dropped below zero before dawn Friday and, despite the sunshine, continued to plunge throughout the day. Add the wind chill to the equation, and it feels like 30 to 40 degrees below zero. “It hits you in the face like you’re getting punched...
Trinity Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Dublin Guitar Quartet has dedicated its career with unwavering devotion to performing contemporary music, an aspect that makes the ensemble unique within its genre. With the help of eight and eleven-string guitars the quartet has created an original catalogue of arrangements by composers such as Philip Glass, Steve Reich, Arvo Part and Gyorgy Ligeti.
William A. Zehr, 87, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - William A. Zehr, 87, of State Route 126 passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Myron Roggie and Greg Widrick officiating. Spring Burial will be held at Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, February 3, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church. Contributions may be made in memory of William to River Valley Mennonite School, P.O. Box 141, Castorland, NY 13620. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Kae Young seeks Lowville mayor’s seat
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kae Young has announced a run for Lowville mayor in March. Young has lived in Lowville for 20 years and recently retired from Fort Drum’s public affairs office. Before working for the Army, the pollical newcomer was a television reporter who advanced into news...
CEO reports on a year at Children’s Home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Marianne DiMatteo has been president and CEO of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County for a year. She appeared on 7 News This Morning to update people on what’s going on at the organization. Watch the video above for her interview. She...
Highlights & scores: On the hardwood, in the pool, on the mat & on the volleyball court
(WWNY) - There was plenty of action on the local sports scene Thursday. In girls’ Frontier League basketball from Immaculate Heart, the Lady Cavaliers hosted General Brown. First quarter: Madelyn Ferris hits down low. The Lady Lions are up 10. Then it’s Kori Nichols stopping and popping, and it’s...
History lesson: The forgotten inventor from Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - “Walter Hunt is without a doubt the most famous American inventor that nobody’s ever heard of,” said Cole Mullin, who’s office manager for the Lewis County Historical Society. If you’ve ever used a safety pin, sewing machine, pen, or revolving pistol,...
