CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - William A. Zehr, 87, of State Route 126 passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Myron Roggie and Greg Widrick officiating. Spring Burial will be held at Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, February 3, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church. Contributions may be made in memory of William to River Valley Mennonite School, P.O. Box 141, Castorland, NY 13620. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

CARTHAGE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO