Microsoft will not be closing down the Xbox 360 Marketplace, the company tells The Verge, even though text on an official Xbox support page indicated that was the plan. Earlier this week, Microsoft said that it would be pulling many beloved games like Jet Set Radio and The Orange Box from the 360 store on February 7th. That was disappointing enough, but then, thanks to a tweet from Wario64, we saw that text on a support page said the company planned to shutter the Xbox 360 Marketplace “over the next year” and that it encouraged players to “purchase any 360 games or DLC by May 2023.” As of this writing, you can still see the message here by scrolling down a little bit.

1 DAY AGO