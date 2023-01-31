Read full article on original website
EA stops development on Apex Legends and Battlefield mobile titles
Company announces a strategic shift.
Everything announced at Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Unpacked event
Samsung just held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, where it took the wraps off its new Galaxy S23 devices and the Galaxy Book3. In case you weren’t able to watch the event live, you can catch up on all the biggest news from Galaxy Unpacked here.
Microsoft launches Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI
Microsoft Teams Premium is now available with features powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 AI language model. The new premium tier of Microsoft Teams includes an intelligent recap feature that automatically generates notes, tasks, and highlights of meetings thanks to GPT-3.5, alongside branded meetings, custom meeting templates, and features like watermarking to better protect meeting contents.
Apple’s movie about Tetris is set to debut at SXSW in March.
Those of us at home will be able to watch it on Apple TV Plus sometime “soon,” Apple said in a tweet. Here’s the company’s official description of the film:. Based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) and his discovery of Tetris in 1988. When he sets out to bring the game to the world, he enters a dangerous web of lies and corruption behind the Iron Curtain.
Breaking a 16-year-old tradition in Dwarf Fortress
The much-anticipated Steam and Itch.io version of Dwarf Fortress was announced in 2019, and brothers Tarn and Zach Adams kept working on the game until its release last December. But it was exactly two years after the original announcement that Putnam — a developer who has been involved in the community for around 10 years now working on popular mods and reverse engineering the game — sent Tarn a decisive email.
Get ready for ads in the Microsoft Store
Microsoft is encouraging developers to start using Microsoft Store Ads, which allow people and companies to boost their app’s placement in the Windows store. The company writes in its blog that the ads are “designed to help developers grow their business by getting their apps or games in front of the right customers at the right time, and to inspire Microsoft Store customers with great content,” but similar systems for iOS and Android haven’t always provided the best experience.
PSA: Twitter’s API changes may make it difficult to log in to your favorite games
Elon’s messing up the game — literally. Two extremely popular online games, Arknights and Genshin Impact, have warned that players who use Twitter to log in may be affected by Twitter’s pending API changes. “We are in the process of confirming the impact of the Twitter API...
How to preorder Samsung’s new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops
It wasn’t just all about smartphones at today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition to introducing the forthcoming Galaxy S23 series, Samsung took the stage to introduce a new line of laptops. The new Galaxy Book3 series starts at $1,449.99 and consists of three models: the clamshell Book3 Pro, the higher-end Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and the 2-in-1 convertible Book3 Pro 360. Both the Book3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available starting February 17th, while the Ultra will be available a week later, but you can preorder all three laptops starting today.
Vivo’s X90 Pro and its massive 1-inch camera sensor get an international launch
Vivo’s X90 Pro, announced for the Chinese market last November, is getting an international release. The X90 Pro is notable for being the latest to use Sony’s 1-inch-type 50-megapixel IMX989 camera sensor, and Vivo is keen to emphasize the low-light photography capabilities such a large (for a smartphone) sensor allows for. It’s joined by the non-Pro X90, which is getting a more limited release outside China.
Star Wars: Visions season 2 drops on May 4th, because of course it does
It’s been little more than a year since Star Wars: Visions’ first season touched down on Disney Plus and immediately stunted on the rest of the franchise with its inspired visuals and genuinely fresh stories. There have been other Star Wars projects in the interim, but none of them have really come close to touching Visions in terms of making the fictional galaxy feel like a wild new place full of promise. Thankfully, the wait for more Visions is almost over.
The Last of Us Part I on PC delayed by a few weeks
The Last of Us Part I for PC has been delayed to March 28th, developer Naughty Dog announced on Friday. The remake of the first The Last of Us game was originally set to launch on March 3rd, so the delay isn’t too long, but it still might be disappointing to fans who may have circled the original date on their calendars.
A remastered version of Myst is coming to iOS
The classic puzzle game Myst is celebrating its 30th birthday this year with a new way to play: on your iOS device. Myst Mobile is based on the remastered version of the original that’s been released for Oculus headsets and PCs over the past few years. The new iOS...
The Xbox 360 store won’t be closing down, despite what an Xbox support page says
Microsoft will not be closing down the Xbox 360 Marketplace, the company tells The Verge, even though text on an official Xbox support page indicated that was the plan. Earlier this week, Microsoft said that it would be pulling many beloved games like Jet Set Radio and The Orange Box from the 360 store on February 7th. That was disappointing enough, but then, thanks to a tweet from Wario64, we saw that text on a support page said the company planned to shutter the Xbox 360 Marketplace “over the next year” and that it encouraged players to “purchase any 360 games or DLC by May 2023.” As of this writing, you can still see the message here by scrolling down a little bit.
Netflix hasn’t confirmed its plans to stop password sharing just yet
Based on info from Netflix’s support pages, a report published by The Streamable appeared to confirm details about how it will roll out anti-password sharing features in the US and elsewhere. However, Netflix hasn’t announced the details of its plan yet or what it may look like when it rolls out more widely this year.
Thursday’s top tech news: PlayStation soars as Amazon’s drones struggle to get off the ground
We’ve got a pair of PlayStation stories to start your day this Thursday. First is the news that Sony’s latest console is rolling out support for Discord voice chat to beta testers, which is great news for anyone who’s online gaming friends are organized around the chat service. Between this latest update and the news that the PS5 just had its best quarter of sales yet, it feels as though Sony’s console is finally starting to hit its stride two years after its initial release.
Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite is already on sale in its new colorways
Getting bored staying indoors because it’s too cold to venture outside? We feel you, which is why we found some good deals today that’ll keep you entertained while inside. First up, Amazon is discounting the new green and blue versions of its latest Kindle Paperwhite. Both are on sale with ads and 16GB of storage for $109.99 ($40 off), or you can buy them without ads for $129.99 ($40 off). The new color configurations were announced just yesterday, yet today’s discount is only $10 shy of the Paperwhite’s lowest price to date.
