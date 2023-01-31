ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Powerlifter John Haack Deadlifts an Astonishing 415 Kilograms (915 Pounds) for a PR and Unofficial World Record

By Robert Zeglinski
Breaking Muscle
 3 days ago
Breaking Muscle

Strongman Tyler Scott Obringer Axle Presses a Massive 192.8 Kilograms (425 Pounds)

At this moment in time, Tyler Scott Obringer remains a relative unknown in strength sports. He’s got a limited competitive history and hasn’t been someone to step into the limelight just yet. Though with potential rising stars (or blazing comets), it’s sometimes hard to predict when precisely they’ll streak across the sky. Judging by his latest earth-shattering display of power in the gym, it might be time to keep tabs on Obringer’s various exploits in the year 2023.
Grazia USA

Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos

Gisele Bündchen is getting back to business. This week, the supermodel was seen hitting the beach in Florida for a new photo shoot — and she’s been posing in a slew of sizzling looks. In new photos, the model wore a cotton-candy pink Chanel backless one-piece swimsuit with a scoop neckline and an interlocking-double C... The post Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos appeared first on Grazia USA.
boxrox.com

How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Unstoppable Power, Strength and Muscle

Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
CNN

How to use a single dumbbell for a total-body workout

Strength and conditioning coach Dana Santas shows you how you can effectively train your entire body using a single dumbbell in 10 minutes. Here are five exercises to strengthen your legs, hips, arms, shoulders and core.
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle Faster with Stretch Focused Training (Massive, Fast Gains)

Jeremy Ethier explains how you may be able to maximise your hypertrophy with stretch focused training. “You might be able to gain muscle faster (almost twice as fast!) as you are right now – and still remain ‘natty’. How? With what I like to call “stretch-focused training”. A training technique that has seemed to crack the code to what it takes to build muscle fast naturally. I’ve even started experimenting with it, and honestly, it seems like it’s working. Don’t just take my word for it, though. I’ve assembled my elite crew of researchers to dive into the science, separate the truth from the fad, and figure out the best way to use this training to build muscle faster. If you want to learn how to maximise your gains, keep reading.”
Golf.com

This course is among golf’s toughest tee times. It’s also a bargain

My playing partner and I took off in a dead run in the direction of the 15th tee, racing the setting sun. Running on the course is generally a sign of something good. It’s a sign of a special round (something worth running for) and a solid pace of play (room to run ahead). Granted, most golfers don’t do much running. But diehards know the feeling of chasing daylight and charging towards the finish because there’s something satisfying about finishing 18, even if it’s in the dark. Especially if it’s in the dark.
boxrox.com

Walking vs Running: Which is Better For Fat Loss?

When it comes to fat loss, which is better in the battle of walking vs running? That is what we are here to inform you about. Losing weight is not easy when it comes to the real world. It takes consistency, dedication and willpower. On paper, however, losing weight can be quite simple as one concept:

