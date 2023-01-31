Powerlifter John Haack Deadlifts an Astonishing 415 Kilograms (915 Pounds) for a PR and Unofficial World Record

Jeremy Ethier explains how you may be able to maximise your hypertrophy with stretch focused training. “You might be able to gain muscle faster (almost twice as fast!) as you are right now – and still remain ‘natty’. How? With what I like to call “stretch-focused training”. A training technique that has seemed to crack the code to what it takes to build muscle fast naturally. I’ve even started experimenting with it, and honestly, it seems like it’s working. Don’t just take my word for it, though. I’ve assembled my elite crew of researchers to dive into the science, separate the truth from the fad, and figure out the best way to use this training to build muscle faster. If you want to learn how to maximise your gains, keep reading.”

