Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Turnto10.com
Bishop Hendricken wins big against Westerly
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The "High School Hoops" crew travelled to Warwick Tuesday night as Bishop Hendricken took on Westerly. The Hendricken Hawks took the win against the Bulldogs with a final score of 82-33. You can also catch up on our previous "High School Hoops" featured games.
Varsity Roundup - Skiing Races at Sectional Qualifiers, Girls Basketball Has Best Week of the Season
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - It was another busy week for our Tiger teams, highlighted by girls basketball picking up a pair of wins and the combined ski team racing in qualifiers for sectionals. Girls Basketball John Jay-Cross River 54, North Salem 34 Tuesday, Jan. 24 The Tigers hosted a difficult matchup in JJCR, falling to the Wolves to begin their week. North Salem 54, Blind Brook 50 Thursday, Jan. 26 Bouncing right back on the road, North Salem fended off a late comeback from league foe Blind Brook for a statement win. Jaiden Donovan led the Tigers with 19 points. Emma Zoubok and Dana Connolly each added...
WGME
Greely boys basketball team wins 8 overtime thriller
A new sports record is set in Maine. The boys high school basketball game between Fryeburg Academy and Greely went not one, not two, but eight overtimes, which is a new state record. With the score tied up at 115, Greely's Kade Ippolito made a layup at the buzzer to...
CBS Sports
Long Island vs. Merrimack prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 2 best bets from proven model
The Merrimack Warriors (7-16) are hosting the LIU Sharks (3-19) in a battle between NEC foes on Thursday evening. This will be the first of two regular-season matchups between the schools. The Warriors are fourth in the conference standings, meanwhile, the Sharks sit in ninth place. The all-time series is tied 3-3 with the teams alternating wins and losses.
Comments / 0