Sheriff’s office: Jailer admits to drug smuggling for financial gain

A 21-year-old Cameron County jailer has admitted to smuggling drugs into one of the county’s jails and said he received more than $2,000 to smuggle the contraband, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Miguel Limon is charged with two counts of abuse of official capacity, one count of prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and one count of contraband in a correction facility.

Cameron County jail records indicated Limon remained incarcerated at a county facility Tuesday. It appeared his bonds had not been sent. He was arrested Monday.

According to the news release, sheriff’s deputies went to the old city jail on Nov. 8, 2022, in reference to some drugs that had been found inside a jail cell.

While conducting a jail search, a jailer noticed the top of an AC unit and been tampered with. A plastic bag and a white envelope with string attached to it were recovered.

“Upon searching the bags, a black cell phone, three vape pens, a usb charger and six small clear plastic baggies containing a green leafy substance where recovered,” the news release said.

The news release said Cameron County Crime Stoppers received a tip Jan. 26 that Limon was responsible for smuggling drugs into the Old County Jail Detention Center on East Harrison Street in Brownsville.

According to the news release, Limon met with sheriff’s office investigators on Jan. 30, where he gave them a voluntary statement and said he was offered around $200 to $300 to smuggle school supplies into the facility.

Limon further stated, he delivered packages to several inmates, and one time one of the packages contained cocaine.

Limon granted investigators access to search his cellphone, and while searching the device, they found text messages where he would arrange to smuggle contraband in exchange for money, the news release said.

The investigators showed Limon the items recovered from the Nov. 8 incident, and Limon “confessed to smuggling all the items. Limon admitted to receiving more than $2,000 dollars for smuggling contraband,” according to news release.

Due to the evidence that was gathered while investigating Limon, investigators were able to obtain warrants for his arrest, the news release said.