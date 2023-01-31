Throughout Florida’s history, the Capital Region has been impacted and shaped by the immense triumphs of Black Americans. Filled with struggle, perseverance, achievement, and a legacy that includes art, music, literature, architecture and more, Tallahassee/Leon County celebrate Black History all year long – but especially each February – when Leon County commemorates the history and heritage of those trailblazing individuals, movements and historical sites that shaped our society and honors their contribution to American history in Leon County.

