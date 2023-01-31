Read full article on original website
History and Heritage: Black History Month in Florida’s Capital Region
Throughout Florida’s history, the Capital Region has been impacted and shaped by the immense triumphs of Black Americans. Filled with struggle, perseverance, achievement, and a legacy that includes art, music, literature, architecture and more, Tallahassee/Leon County celebrate Black History all year long – but especially each February – when Leon County commemorates the history and heritage of those trailblazing individuals, movements and historical sites that shaped our society and honors their contribution to American history in Leon County.
County Expands Eligibility for Fall 2023 Junior Apprenticeship Program
County Expands Eligibility for Fall 2023 Junior Apprenticeship Program. The award-winning program is now open to public, charter, private and virtual school students. Applications due Friday, March 31 by 11:59 p.m. WHERE:. Apply now at: LeonCountyFL.gov/JRApprentice. Leon County Government continues to enhance its Leon Works Junior Apprenticeship Program by expanding...
Leon County Tire Amnesty Days Roll On
Leon County Continues to Host Tire Amnesty Days to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Grounds. WHERE: Leon County Solid Waste Facility and Rural Waste Centers. Leon County Government reminds County residents that its annual Tire Amnesty Days program continues through Friday, May 26, 2023. In partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, citizens can drop off old tires for free at the following Leon County drop-off locations:
