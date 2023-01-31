Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.02MM shares of Fastenal Company (FAST). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 44.51MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

