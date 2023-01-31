Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in Fastenal (FAST)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.02MM shares of Fastenal Company (FAST). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 44.51MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Praesidium Investment Management Company Cuts Stake in Masonite International (DOOR)
Fintel reports that Praesidium Investment Management Company has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR). This represents 4.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 5, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.07MM shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 14.15MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Philotimo Fund Updates Holdings in Lazydays Holdings (LAZY)
Fintel reports that Philotimo Fund has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.07MM shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY). This represents 6.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 30, 2021 they reported 1.03MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in NetApp (NTAP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.30MM shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 18.50MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco...
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Celsius Holdings (CELH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.38MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Invesco Increases Position in PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE). This represents 14.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.19, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Relative Value Partners Group Cuts Stake in Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
Fintel reports that Relative Value Partners Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (SPE). This represents 15.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 11, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 62.67% of the company, an...
Franklin Resources Increases Position in Platinum Group Metals (PLG)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.48MM shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). This represents 13.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 10.07MM shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in...
Microchip Technology (MCHP) Declares $0.36 Dividend
Microchip Technology said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.43 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share. At the current share...
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed the most recent trading day at $32.76, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the...
DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DraftKings (DKNG) closed at $16.87, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Why Ford Stock Jumped 16% in January
Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) gained last month as the automaker benefited from solid gains across the stock market, as inflation cooled off and expectations increased that the Federal Reserve would slow down interest rate hikes. As a cyclical manufacturer, Ford is sensitive to interest rates and the economy,...
Federated Hermes Increases Position in Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.24MM shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT). This represents 16.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.69MM shares and 14.02% of the company, an increase in shares...
