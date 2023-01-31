Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
US and French forces seized Iranian-supplied weapons and ammunition bound for Yemen
The US Navy assisted the French military in seizing thousands of assault rifles and half a million rounds of ammunition that were heading to Yemen from Iran in January, the US military confirmed on Wednesday.
Panama ex-president, 2 sons barred from US for corruption
PANAMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department banned former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli from ever traveling to the United States, saying Wednesday that he had participated in “significant corruption” in awarding government contracts. The ban also applied to two of the former president’s sons, who returned...
CNBC
Suspected Chinese spy balloon found over northern U.S.
The U.S. military has been monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. for the past few days, and military and defense leaders have discussed shooting it out of the sky, according to two U.S. officials and a senior defense official. "The United States...
Navy Times
US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said the United States will increase its deployment of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and bombers to the Korean Peninsula as it strengthens joint training and operational planning with South Korea in response to a growing North Korean nuclear threat.
A captured member of the infamous Wagner Group said he is more 'afraid of Putin' than dying in battle, Ukrainian soldier reveals
"We're afraid of Putin," the Ukrainian soldier revealed the man said when answering whether he was afraid to fight for freedom in Russia.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
No Diluted Botox: George Santos’ Former Volunteer Secretly Recorded Congressman
Congressman George Santos is a known karaoke lover, but we’re pretty sure he’d like these hits to stop coming. The Long Island representative, who established himself as Congress’ resident Liar In Chief, is now dealing with prospective staffers secretly taping him. An audio recording released Wednesday by Talking Points Memo revealed an utterly bizarre conversation Santos had with Derek Myers, a potential hire for his new congressional office. The recording was created by Myers, a self described “media mogul turned Hill staffer,” who was working as a volunteer in Santos office at the time. In the recordings Santos and Myers...
An elite Russian tank force that's been repeatedly beaten on the battlefield appears ready to try its luck again
Moscow's 1st Guards Tank Army was beaten down in the initial phase of the war and was routed months later during a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits
Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum.
US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says
The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
Why U.S. is Revealing Location of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Russia
Pictures showing details of the ARC Integrity being loaded with the Bradleys sparked questions on social media.
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
A whisper away from the Russian border, Ukrainian troops wait for another assault on Sumy
The enemy on the other side of the woods can be heard when the wind blows towards the deep Ukrainian trenches. Russian voices carry in the freezing cold air as do the growls of the tanks and the buzz of the kamikaze and reconnaissance drones. But that is not all...
Facing Drone Strikes, Iran Warns Any U.S. Military Action Means War
"There is no doubt that Iran possesses the capability to defend its security and interests," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek.
Here's how a wildly outgunned US Navy pilot outfoxed one of the Soviet Union's best jets, scoring a string of kills in a legendary dogfight
Royce Williams was recently awarded the Navy Cross for his display of "extraordinary heroism" during the Korean War air battle.
George Santos took campaign donation from an Italian who was caught smuggling undocumented migrants into the US
Rep. George Santos accepted a contribution from Rocco Oppedisano, who was caught trying to smuggle 14 undocumented migrants into the US in 2019.
Biden is throwing migrants under the bus to appease Republican fearmongering | Moustafa Bayoumi
The Biden administration criticizes conservatives as anti-immigrant – yet pursues policies not so different from Trump’s
U.S. 'On the Verge' of War With Russia—Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA news agency it was "quite possible" the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the U.S. would end after 2026.
Comments / 0