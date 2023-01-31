ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Panama ex-president, 2 sons barred from US for corruption

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department banned former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli from ever traveling to the United States, saying Wednesday that he had participated in “significant corruption” in awarding government contracts. The ban also applied to two of the former president’s sons, who returned...
CNBC

Suspected Chinese spy balloon found over northern U.S.

The U.S. military has been monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. for the past few days, and military and defense leaders have discussed shooting it out of the sky, according to two U.S. officials and a senior defense official. "The United States...
Navy Times

US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said the United States will increase its deployment of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and bombers to the Korean Peninsula as it strengthens joint training and operational planning with South Korea in response to a growing North Korean nuclear threat.
Rolling Stone

No Diluted Botox: George Santos’ Former Volunteer Secretly Recorded Congressman

Congressman George Santos is a known karaoke lover, but we’re pretty sure he’d like these hits to stop coming. The Long Island representative, who established himself as Congress’ resident Liar In Chief, is now dealing with prospective staffers secretly taping him. An audio recording released Wednesday by Talking Points Memo revealed an utterly bizarre conversation Santos had with Derek Myers, a potential hire for his new congressional office. The recording was created by Myers, a self described “media mogul turned Hill staffer,” who  was working as a volunteer in Santos office at the time. In the recordings Santos and Myers...
The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
