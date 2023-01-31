Read full article on original website
Related
What’s Haunting In The Dark Waters Beneath Devils Lake?
Sure we all have heard of the so-called "Loch Ness Monster" - heck some Scottish folks may have even personally told you about some close encounters... ...you know who that person would be. After about their 6th Guinness beer here at a bar somewhere in Bismarck, they break out their camera phone and show you an old beat-up picture that looks like a sock puppet coming out of bathtub water. Did you know that Scotland residents may have heard about the legend of Devils Lake, North Dakota? I guarantee you that somewhere right at this moment, in the United Kingdom, someone is chugging on a Busch Light trying to outdo the Nessie Legend - "Uff da"
Is Harry Styles Getting a Las Vegas Residency?
Is Harry Styles heading to Las Vegas for his own residency?. The British pop star has been selling out shows on his Love On Tour concert run, but it seems he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He might even be following in the footsteps of Adele by heading to Sin City.
Canadian ‘Super Pigs’ Invasion On The Horizon For ND, MT & MN
National headlines are being made as it is feared, Wild Hogs or Wild Pigs are now becoming a national threat from the south to now the north. Feral Hogs in North Dakota? You bet! They have been documented as being in North Dakota since 2007. Those first sightings were near Grassy Butte and in the Turtle Mountains.
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0