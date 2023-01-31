The No. 9 Virginia Tech wrestling team (8–3, 2–1 ACC) went down to Durham, North Carolina on Friday night looking to bounce back from the upset loss against Pitt. They did just that, and more, defeating Duke (3–9, 0–3 ACC) 44–0. The Hokies had one fall, two tech falls and five major decision victories on the night.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO