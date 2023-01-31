ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Women’s tennis keeps opponents scoreless in doubleheader

Richmond (1–6) Katie Andreini and Dariya Radulova set the victorious pace for the day by defeating their doubles partners 6–0, eventually helping Tech to earn the doubles point and enter singles on top. Erika Cheng won her fifth singles match of the season by quickly defeating Spider Marta...
Men’s basketball earns revenge against No. 6 Cavaliers

In the second Commonwealth Clash of the season, Virginia Tech (14–9, 4–8 ACC) evened the score with rivals UVA (17–4, 9–3 ACC) topping the Cavaliers 74–68 on Saturday in Cassell Coliseum. Tech led the entire matchup in its determination to comeback from its loss to...
Virginia Tech softball enters 2023 with few unknowns in its infield

The defending ACC Regular Season Champion and No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies begin play on Friday and their infield isn't much of a mystery. Riding the coattails of a dominant campaign that saw Virginia Tech host NCAA postseason games for the first time ever, Coach Pete D’Amour hasn’t seen much change in his infield.
Hokies shutout Duke in Durham

The No. 9 Virginia Tech wrestling team (8–3, 2–1 ACC) went down to Durham, North Carolina on Friday night looking to bounce back from the upset loss against Pitt. They did just that, and more, defeating Duke (3–9, 0–3 ACC) 44–0. The Hokies had one fall, two tech falls and five major decision victories on the night.
Hokies women’s basketball 16–0 run holds off the Orange

No. 13 Virginia Tech (17–4, 7–4 ACC) comfortably beat Syracuse (14–8, 5–6 ACC) 78–64 on Thursday. Syracuse was in desperate need of a win last night. The Orange entered the matchup ranked ninth in the conference and well outside the projected NCAA tournament bracket. Meanwhile,...
