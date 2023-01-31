Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
wcyb.com
Criminal complaint: Russell County child had part of leg amputated due to frostbite
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A criminal complaint sent to News 5 reveals the disturbing conditions a child in Russell County allegedly had to endure. Rebecca Bremner, 32, was arrested last month at her home on Gravel Lick Road. According to the complaint, a child suffered severe frostbite to...
Child and man found dead in Clinch Valley River in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Two people were found dead in a river in Tazewell County on Friday, February 3, 2023. According to a press release from Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call at 3:30 p.m. from a mother in the Mountain Moore Road area reporting […]
Abingdon Eats: Rain Restaurant
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the town of Abingdon, Virginia was nominated for possibly its fifth win in USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene competition, News Channel 11 spoke to local businesses to see what sets them apart. Rain Restaurant Rain has occupied its own space in the Abingdon food scene since 2010, and […]
Summer Wells’ father speaks out for first time since jail release
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Wells spoke on camera for the first time since he was released from jail three months ago. An Amber Alert for his daughter, Summer Wells, remains active 19 months after it was first issued. “We have to prepare ourselves for a worst-case scenario. You know, we could always hope […]
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Thursday February 2, 2023
Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Independence,. …Snow Through Noon Before Ending…. It is snowing across the North Carolina High Country with some. accumulation being reported…especially for elevations above 4000. feet. As of 9:00 AM…upwards of 4 inches of snow was observed on. Beech Mountain. An...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
Man arrested after two alleged trailer thefts in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from […]
supertalk929.com
Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots
A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
wcyb.com
Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passes away
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passed away Monday, according to school officials. Superintendent Dr. Kim Hooker told News 5 that Bowman had been with Russell County Public Schools for 17 years and Bowman started her career with the system as a teacher at Belfast.
WDBJ7.com
2-year-old boy and father dead after being found in Tazewell Co. river
TAZEWELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal incident involving a two-year-old boy and his father. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call from the mother of two-year-old Thomas Cochran, reporting Thomas’s father, Dakota Cochran, had stripped himself and the boy naked and taken the boy into the woods in the Moore Mountain Road area.
wcyb.com
Police investigating after items taken from more than 20 vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police on both sides of Bristol are investigating after items were taken out of vehicles at several apartment complexes Wednesday night. Police say the thefts occurred from over 20 cars that were left unlocked at complexes like Ridgecrest and Monarch Place in Bristol, Virginia. Maj....
VSP: 3 taken to hospital after fiery Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailers
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Smyth County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 Tuesday and left three people injured. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a tractor-trailer in the Southbound lanes went off the left side of the road, […]
Virginia opens lottery for fall bull elk hunt
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia has opened a lottery for a bull elk hunt that will take place in three Southwest Virginia counties in October. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) opened the lottery today for what will be the second annual hunt in the elk management zone in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. DWR […]
wymt.com
Wise Sheriff’s Office looking for two suspects in string of vandalisms
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for your help in identifying two suspects. Officials said two people were caught on a security camera near the park in Appalachia on February 2 at 10:15 p.m. They said there is an investigation underway following several reports...
wcyb.com
Northwood High School student charged following investigation, sheriff says
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A Northwood High School student has been charged following an investigation, according to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler. According to police, a school administrator became aware of a potential threat of a student bringing a gun to school. The Northwood school resource officer was contacted Sunday and an investigation began. The student was located at his house and interviewed by deputies, according to Shuler.
