thewoodlandstx.com
Montgomery County Hospital District Announces New Assistant Chie
Montgomery County Hospital District Announces New Assistant Chief of EMS. MCHD is pleased to formally announce James Seek as their new Assistant Chief of EMS. Chief Seek joined MCHD in May 2013, and most recently served as Division Chief of the Clinical Department. “Chief Seek’s leadership, vision, and passion for...
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a...
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Magnolia
MCTXSheriff Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Magnolia. On February 2, 2023 at 12:45am, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call to the 31700 block of Oak Crossing in Magnolia, Texas. The 911 caller advised that two unknown males were outside the home with one...
