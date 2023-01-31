Read full article on original website
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Magnolia
MCTXSheriff Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Magnolia. On February 2, 2023 at 12:45am, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call to the 31700 block of Oak Crossing in Magnolia, Texas. The 911 caller advised that two unknown males were outside the home with one...
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County deputies shoot man outside home near Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is under way after Montgomery County deputies shot a man outside of a home near Magnolia. The sheriff’s office says the man, who was armed, may have reported himself to 911, and has symptoms of mental health issues. Deputies responded to a disturbance call...
Harris County Commissioners pass toll road discount for motorists
Commissioners passed an ordinance on Tuesday to reduce local toll road rates by 10 percent.
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a...
thscougarclaw.com
Tomball ranked as area’s top district
Tomball ISD has started the year by being elected the best district of 2023. On Niche and the Tomball ISD website, there are several rankings to observe. The website Niche has been placed in charge of these rankings and is highly rated. They have ranked these districts based on rigorous analysis of data and reviews.
$591,000 houses: Read about this month's featured neighborhood in The Woodlands
More than 5,100 homes and over 14,000 people live in the community, which is part of the Conroe ISD. (Courtesy Canva) The Village of Grogan’s Mill was the first village to be established in The Woodlands with development beginning in 1974. The community includes more than 5,100 homes and...
Click2Houston.com
Car crashes into home in NE Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A resident’s home was visibly damaged after deputies say a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of it on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 18400 block Of Spinner Court Drive. It is unclear...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County District Attorney’s Office overspends on raises, then asks for $4.3 million for new hires
Harris County commissioners voted to provide more than $4 million to the District Attorney's office to hire 15 new prosecutors. The vote followed a revelation the DA's office had exceeded its budget in order to fund raises for current staff. County budget director Daniel Ramos told commissioners that District Attorney...
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Jail death: Inmate dies from 'apparent medical emergency'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting a man died on Tuesday after what they say was "an apparent medical emergency in the Harris County Jail." PREVIOUS STORY: Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell. According to a release, 23-year-old Kevin L. Smith...
ktalnews.com
Retired veteran cannot receive heart transplant unless he finds a caregiver
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Suffering from a massive heart attack in 2020, Brian Harper said he needs a heart transplant and has been denied assistance from programs created to help people like him. Retired U.S. Army and U.S. Navy veteran Brian Harper said since his heart attack, he has...
'Tragic situation': Man shot by Montgomery Co. deputies called 911 on himself, investigators say
Three bullet holes went through a neighbor's home during the shooting, not far from where a 6-year-old was sleeping. Neighbors recount the scary experience of when the fires were shot.
Here's how residents of Harris, Brazoria, Galveston counties can get help with utility bills
HOUSTON — Several Houston-area residents could be eligible for assistance with their utility bills. BakerRipley is now accepting applications for its Utilities Assistance Program which has funds that total $15.2 million. The organization said the funds will help residents pay their electric, water and gas bills. How to qualify.
Waller County deputy, jailer hospitalized after getting sick while processing inmate, sheriff says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Waller County deputy and jailer were both hospitalized after getting sick while processing an inmate on Tuesday, according to authorities. According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, the deputy and jailer became dizzy and nauseous before starting to throw up while they were processing the inmate.
New Elections May Be Needed: Gov. Abbott Addresses Harris County Ballot Shortage
"Harris Co. election ballot paper shortage far bigger than initially estimated. It's so big it may have altered the outcome of elections. It may necessitate new elections. It WILL necessitate new LAWS that prevent Harris Co. from ever doing this again." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
Greg Abbott Considers New Election in Texas After Ballot Issues Discovered
The governor said the shortage of ballot paper may "necessitate new elections."
Navasota Examiner
Hunter accused of shooting roommate
BEDIAS – A Bedias man is in custody charged with shooting his roommate twice. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call Jan. 30, at 3:16 p.m. from a resident in the 3000 block of CR 117, north of Bedias. The caller stated a male came to her door...
thevindicator.com
Pct. 4 Constable makes another bust in Liberty
The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable's Office conducted an investigation regarding. the sale of marijuana from a residence located on Maryland Street in Liberty after receiving information from an anonymous source. Pct. 4 Investigators were able to establish probable cause for a search warrant issued by Liberty County 253rd Judicial...
Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe
Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
