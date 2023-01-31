ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

thewoodlandstx.com

MCTXSheriff Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Magnolia

MCTXSheriff Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Magnolia. On February 2, 2023 at 12:45am, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call to the 31700 block of Oak Crossing in Magnolia, Texas. The 911 caller advised that two unknown males were outside the home with one...
MAGNOLIA, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thscougarclaw.com

Tomball ranked as area’s top district

Tomball ISD has started the year by being elected the best district of 2023. On Niche and the Tomball ISD website, there are several rankings to observe. The website Niche has been placed in charge of these rankings and is highly rated. They have ranked these districts based on rigorous analysis of data and reviews.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Car crashes into home in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A resident’s home was visibly damaged after deputies say a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of it on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 18400 block Of Spinner Court Drive. It is unclear...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Hunter accused of shooting roommate

BEDIAS – A Bedias man is in custody charged with shooting his roommate twice. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call Jan. 30, at 3:16 p.m. from a resident in the 3000 block of CR 117, north of Bedias. The caller stated a male came to her door...
BEDIAS, TX
thevindicator.com

Pct. 4 Constable makes another bust in Liberty

The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable's Office conducted an investigation regarding. the sale of marijuana from a residence located on Maryland Street in Liberty after receiving information from an anonymous source. Pct. 4 Investigators were able to establish probable cause for a search warrant issued by Liberty County 253rd Judicial...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe

Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

