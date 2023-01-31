Read full article on original website
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
hopeprescott.com
HCHU closing early
HOPE – Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Hempstead County Health Unit is closing today at 3 p.m. The unit will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita Baptist University cites local students
Ouachita Baptist University has named 382 students to its Fall 2022 President’s List. To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a grade point average of 4.0 and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Suffers Power Outages
The ice storm finally caught up with Hope in the predawn hours Thursday. Many areas lost power as ice-laden branches finally began causing issues. This Hope Water & Light crew was on the Rosston Road about 4:45 am. There were numerous limbs down on US 278 east of Hope. Rosston power was off at 5:15am.
magnoliareporter.com
Thousands without power in aftermath of South Arkansas ice storm
Magnolia and Columbia County mostly escaped the ravages of a ice storm Wednesday night and early Thursday, but thousands of utility customers in the region had no electrical service. The good news: Roadways in the region are passable and likely to remain so as temperatures warm during the day. At...
hopeprescott.com
Weather update & changes
Spring Hill School District will be closed tomorrow due to inclement weather. They will use Thursday as AMI day 2. Blevins School District will utilize an AMI day Thursday. Hope Public Schools will be CLOSED on Thursday. UAHT will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2. Due to...
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Camden Police start its celebration for Black History Month by highlighting the achievements of Officer L.C. “Buckshot” Smith
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is beginning its celebration for Black History Month by spotlighting one of the officers in the department. The department recognized 93-year-old L.C. Buckshot Smith, who is the first and oldest Black police officer in Ouachita County, Ark.
This Texarkana Assistant Principal Was Selected as Region 8 AP of the Year
It is wonderful to see that the Texarkana area is thriving and one of the best ways to see this happen is in our schools. A big congratulations to the Assistant Principal at Wake Village Elementary School. Andy McCarter, was recently selected as the Region 8 Educational Service Center Outstanding...
KTBS
Boost in pay for Texarkana, Texas ISD school bus drivers
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD bus drivers will soon be getting a raise. The increase comes as states and school districts across the nation continue to struggle with bus driver shortages. Texarkana ISD administrators say they currently have about 50 bus drivers on the payroll, but they're looking to add even more safe drivers on the road.
arkadelphian.com
JP says committees needed to address jail conditions, DeGray Lake area
This post has been updated to correct the type of facility the Corps had intended to build at the Lakeview Area and to include comments from Clark County Judge Troy Tucker. Pay raises, live streaming and the formation of committees to address issues at the jail and DeGray Lake will be the topic of conversation when Clark County justices of the peace convene for what is likely to be an eventful and long February meeting. Here’s a look at the upcoming meeting:
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia and Union counties part of winter storm warning with potential one-fourth-inch icing
The weather forecast for the Magnolia area has been upgraded in severity to a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon added Columbia and Union counties to the winter storm warning area that will be in effect until noon Wednesday. Significant icing is expected. Additional...
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation Presents Check To Funder America
Members of the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation presented a check for $8,000 to Funder America Thursday to assist the company with some rehab work on their rail spur. Presenting the check to Carl Nelson of Funder is Dr. Ladell Douglas on behalf of the EDC. Funder is located on...
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Murder Trial Underway
The murder trial of Travis Turner is underway in Bowie County. The state is accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. They found her body in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana, and officers arrested Turner later that same day. They expect the trial to last about a week.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia's winter storm watch extended into Thursday
The winter storm warning issued Tuesday for Columbia County was something of a bust, but the National Weather Service has extended the warning through 9 a.m. Thursday as more wintry weather is forecast. The Magnolia area received a little sleet and snow flurries on Tuesday and early Wednesday, but not...
ktalnews.com
East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition
HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in February
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in February 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Terry Joe Cox. Terry Joe Cox, 49, is serving a...
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD posts arrest records for last week of January
On January 24, 2023 at approximately 1:18pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Eliezer Reyes, 28, of Grand Rapids, MI. Mr. Reyes was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The arrest occurred in the 2100 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Reyes was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
swarkansasnews.com
Local banker retires after 38-year career
In January of 1960, a baby boy was born at Howard Memorial Hospital. His parents lived in the outskirts of Umpire, and that’s where Tim Pinkerton would grow up. “It was rural, with a very small school. We barely had a school,” he says. There were 14 in his graduating class, and, he adds, “That was a good-sized class for Umpire.”
