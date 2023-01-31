Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Get To Know: Melbourne’s powerhouse punk six-piece Blonde Revolver
Blonde Revolver are the type of quality Melbourne punk band the city snorts out a remarkable rate. Comprised of six musicians gathered from across the local music scene – members of the equally excellent Body Maintenance, Carpet Burn, Delivery, Future Suck and Gutter Girls all feature – the six-piece released their debut album today, and it’s proof that punk rock is as incandescent as ever in the early months of 2023.
thebrag.com
Yung Gravy enlists top local hip hop talent for Australian tour
Rick Astley definitely isn’t coming, but Yung Gravy has added a wealth of Australian talent to his upcoming tour of the country. The viral sensation revealed late last year that he would be touring Australia and New Zealand in 2023, even adding a second and final Sydney show due to overwhelming demand. The breakout rapper sold out his initial Sydney and Melbourne dates in less than one week.
thebrag.com
Curtis Stone reveals what James Corden was like as a restaurant guest
Australian chef Curtis Stone has revealed what TV host and disgraced restaurant guest James Corden was like as a patron at one of his establishments. Back in October last year, Corden made headlines after restauranteur Keith McNally, claimed he had been “extremely nasty” to his restaurant staff at Balthazar on two separate occasions.
thebrag.com
Bronte was texting a ‘The Bachelorette’ star during the entire ‘MAFS’ run
The latest development in the Bronte and Harrison drama reveals that the MAFS bride was texting her The Bachelorette ex throughout the show. Bronte and Harrison are simply a couple who keep on giving, even if you don’t want them to. After their explosive wedding and even contentious honeymoon, the latest development in the couple’s relationship points the finger at Bronte Schofield.
thebrag.com
Teenage Dads cover a new wave classic for Like A Version
It’s been quite the day for Teenage Dads fans. The indie rock band revealed their new EP, Midnight Driving, is on the way next month, and also shared their triple j Like A Version. Displaying their diversity and musical variety, the Mornington Peninsula boys performed their own song, ‘Teddy’,...
thebrag.com
PHOTOS: ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA RED CARPET @ HOYTS Entertainment Quarter
PHOTOS: ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA RED CARPET @ HOYTS Entertainment Quarter. Photos By DL Webb-Smith Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our... PHOTOS: ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA RED CARPET @ HOYTS Entertainment Quarter. Photos By DL Webb-Smith. Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our...
thebrag.com
You won’t break my soul: will Beyoncé come to Australia?
The world had been expecting its arrival but it was still a relief to fans when Beyoncé confirmed her world tour earlier this week. Just days out from the Grammy Awards, the pop superstar decided to take over the headlines, confirming on social media that 2023 would see her undergo a huge year of touring.
thebrag.com
Bluesfest 2023 adds 18 more artists to lineup
As the festival edges ever closer, Bluesfest has added another stellar collection of artists to its already packed 2023 lineup. 18 new acts have been announced today, including ‘European royalty’ Dami Im, who saw her hit song, ‘Sound of Silence’, chart around the world, and viral sensations Steve’n’Seagulls.
thebrag.com
Private Function are releasing a new album with a ‘scratch and win’ panel
Private Function is gearing up to release their third studio album, 370HSSV 0773H, next month, and limited copies will be sold in a sleeve that has a ‘scratch and win’ panel. 370HSSV 0773H will land Friday 31 March via their band-run label, Still On Top Records and the...
thebrag.com
‘The Bachelor’ star Felix took a dig at Jess on his Hinge profile
The Bachelor star Felix is giving love another shot on Hinge… and telling everyone how he feels about Jess through his profile. The show might have ended, but the drama goes on. Days after (one) of his leading ladies, Jess, was spotted with a new man, The Bachelor star Felix was seen on Hinge – and his profile belied his feelings about on his screen romance on the show.
thebrag.com
Live review: Girl in red is all grown up
Review: Girl in red @ 170 Russell, Melbourne, February 1st, 2022. To call Marie Ulven Ringheim, better known as Girl in red, anything other than a youth icon would be a severe understatement. Her ability to capture the modern youth experience has enchanted her listeners over the last several years...
thebrag.com
Belle Haven are embracing being an emo band on new single, ‘I Can’t Find the Words’
Belle Haven are in a hurry. After being absent since 2021’s well-received EP Time Changes Nothing, the alternative rockers have come flying out of the traps today with their first single of the year. Yet for all of their burning desire to make up for lost time and make...
thebrag.com
Peach PRC’s new single has the approval of Paris Hilton
Peach PRC has returned with a new single that’s even drawn the approval of Paris Hilton. Titled ‘Perfect For You’, the song is the Aussie popstar’s way of paying tribute to Hilton’s 2006 hit ‘Stars Are Blind’, which reached number seven on the ARIA Singles Chart, and seemed to hint at a promising music career for the American socialite.
Comments / 0