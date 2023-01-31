Read full article on original website
Related
interlochenpublicradio.org
Whitmer signs $1.1 billion spending bill, says it will fund affordable housing and support workers
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the first public act of the new year Tuesday — a $1.1 billion spending bill that includes money for housing and assistance for businesses that suffered losses due to COVID-19. The spending bill taps into federal COVID relief funds that will be used to help...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to change Michigan presidential primary date
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - When you head to the polls for the 2024 presidential primary election, you might do so a few weeks earlier than the last time around. State Senate Bill 13 would move the primary from March 10 to Feb. 27, making Michigan the fifth state in the primary calendar. Governor Whitmer signed the bill Wednesday. However, since the Senate did not pass the legislation with a two-thirds majority, it has not yet taken effect.
wemu.org
Former pension tax bill goes to conference committee; Republicans worry it will see major changes
Michigan lawmakers could be setting a bill up to cut taxes for retirees, provide certain breaks, and spend money on economic incentives. But all that's still up in the air, and no one seems certain about what the bill will eventually become. HB 4001 started as a bill to end...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer signs affordable housing legislation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a piece of legislation that will secure some of her vision that she outlined in her State of the State Address on Tuesday. One of Whitmer’s top priorities during her address was putting more money in Michiganders pockets. Background: Gov. Whitmer...
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer signs bill adjusting state's presidential primary date
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that aims to boost Michiganders’ voting power at presidential primaries. Senate Bill 13 sets the presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, according to the Michigan governor’s office. The primary was last set to the second...
Michigan Republicans up in arms over income tax cut being stopped
The governor and her legislative lieutenants would not confirm that they were going to offer a new tax relief package that would stop a GOP proposal to slice the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05%.
abc12.com
Michiganders urged to search for unclaimed cash, assets
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Michiganders are encouraged to conduct a simple search online to see if they have lost or abandoned property. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets. They include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates.
WILX-TV
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
Whitmer signs $1.1B funding for housing, small biz, jobs in earliest new session signing since 1947
Democratic leaders joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist in Lansing Tuesday morning for the signing of a $1.1 billion supplemental appropriations bill — the earliest a bill has been signed into law in a new session since 1947. Sponsored by Senate Appropriations Chair Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), Senate Bill 7 provides a funding […] The post Whitmer signs $1.1B funding for housing, small biz, jobs in earliest new session signing since 1947 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Extra Food Assistance
Michigan families who have grown accustomed to additional SNAP benefits will soon see a reduction to the amount loaded to Bridge cards each month. Eligible Michigan families have been receiving at least an extra $95 per month from the SNAP - or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - during the pandemic. That extra money, meant to help low-income families who were enduring increased economic hardship during the last few years, will soon be discontinued.
Additional grocery money will dry up after February for 1.3M Michigan families
The bonus $95 Michiganders have been adding to their monthly grocery budget will no longer be available after February. Since 2020, families who receive food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving an extra allowance on their bridge cards every month. The federal program was tied...
Tv20detroit.com
MI Presidential Primary now February 27, 2024; lawmakers argue if it helps or hurts voters
Democratic state lawmakers are positioning Michigan to play a bigger role in deciding who will be our next president. But Republicans say the majority's latest move is actually doing the opposite, arguing it could disenfranchise voters. And the center of the debate is a date change. On Tuesday, SB 13...
Morning Sun
Extra food assistance ending soon in Michigan
Families who receive food assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should prepare for a decrease in benefits that were given during the pandemic. Recent federal legislation will end the increased food stamp payments, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. February will...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist recognize Black History Month
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played in...
Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years.
fox2detroit.com
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
Fresh produce discount to be given to local SNAP beneficiaries
Meijer announced Thursday it will be offering an in-store discount of ten percent off produce. This offer will run through March 31.
wkzo.com
Extra COVID-19 emergency food assistance payments to end after February
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Families receiving extra assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) because of COVID-19 need to prepare for the end of this February. Due to recent federal legislation, February will be the last month that people in Michigan and other states receive the extra...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Comments / 0