Michigan State

WLUC

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to change Michigan presidential primary date

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - When you head to the polls for the 2024 presidential primary election, you might do so a few weeks earlier than the last time around. State Senate Bill 13 would move the primary from March 10 to Feb. 27, making Michigan the fifth state in the primary calendar. Governor Whitmer signed the bill Wednesday. However, since the Senate did not pass the legislation with a two-thirds majority, it has not yet taken effect.
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer signs affordable housing legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a piece of legislation that will secure some of her vision that she outlined in her State of the State Address on Tuesday. One of Whitmer’s top priorities during her address was putting more money in Michiganders pockets. Background: Gov. Whitmer...
The Center Square

Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders

(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer signs bill adjusting state's presidential primary date

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that aims to boost Michiganders’ voting power at presidential primaries. Senate Bill 13 sets the presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, according to the Michigan governor’s office. The primary was last set to the second...
abc12.com

Michiganders urged to search for unclaimed cash, assets

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Michiganders are encouraged to conduct a simple search online to see if they have lost or abandoned property. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets. They include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates.
WILX-TV

Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs $1.1B funding for housing, small biz, jobs in earliest new session signing since 1947

Democratic leaders joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist in Lansing Tuesday morning for the signing of a $1.1 billion supplemental appropriations bill — the earliest a bill has been signed into law in a new session since 1947. Sponsored by Senate Appropriations Chair Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), Senate Bill 7 provides a funding […] The post Whitmer signs $1.1B funding for housing, small biz, jobs in earliest new session signing since 1947 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Cars 108

After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Extra Food Assistance

Michigan families who have grown accustomed to additional SNAP benefits will soon see a reduction to the amount loaded to Bridge cards each month. Eligible Michigan families have been receiving at least an extra $95 per month from the SNAP - or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - during the pandemic. That extra money, meant to help low-income families who were enduring increased economic hardship during the last few years, will soon be discontinued.
Morning Sun

Extra food assistance ending soon in Michigan

Families who receive food assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should prepare for a decrease in benefits that were given during the pandemic. Recent federal legislation will end the increased food stamp payments, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. February will...
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist recognize Black History Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played in...
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
wkzo.com

Extra COVID-19 emergency food assistance payments to end after February

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Families receiving extra assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) because of COVID-19 need to prepare for the end of this February. Due to recent federal legislation, February will be the last month that people in Michigan and other states receive the extra...
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
