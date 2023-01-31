Rep. George Santos gives himself more free time on the public's dime

Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Fiery chants of ‘Santos step down’ at rally outside embattled congressman’s office
Following Rep. George Santos’ resignation from two House committee assignments, protesters shared their dissatisfaction with fiery chants of “Santos step down,” on Feb. 1, a call for him to resign from Congress. The large group who gathered outside the embattled congressman’s office in Douglaston, Queens said they want Santos held accountable for misleading his constituents on his resume and lying about his Jewish heritage. According to a Newsday/Sienna College poll, 80 percent of his constituents want Santos to resign.
Lawrence Woodmere Academy seek ideas on how to remain open
As they learned two weeks ago that Lawrence Woodmere Academy could be closing, and that its summer camp had already been shut down for the year, alumni of the school took to Facebook to share their memories. “I attended Woodmere Academy for 12 years and also worked for their summer...
