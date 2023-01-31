Rep. George Santos gives himself more free time on the public's dime

Following Rep. George Santos’ resignation from two House committee assignments, protesters shared their dissatisfaction with fiery chants of “Santos step down,” on Feb. 1, a call for him to resign from Congress. The large group who gathered outside the embattled congressman’s office in Douglaston, Queens said they want Santos held accountable for misleading his constituents on his resume and lying about his Jewish heritage. According to a Newsday/Sienna College poll, 80 percent of his constituents want Santos to resign.

QUEENS, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO