Read full article on original website
Related
thewoodlandstx.com
Annual Muddy Trails 5k - February 18, 2023
Muddy Trails 5K will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Rob Fleming Park beginning at 3 p.m. Muddy Trails 5K is produced by The Woodlands Township Parks & Recreation Department and a USA Track and Field (USATF) sanctioned event. The chip-timed 5K course winds through the beautiful 1,800-acre...
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a...
thewoodlandstx.com
Montgomery County Hospital District Announces New Assistant Chie
Montgomery County Hospital District Announces New Assistant Chief of EMS. MCHD is pleased to formally announce James Seek as their new Assistant Chief of EMS. Chief Seek joined MCHD in May 2013, and most recently served as Division Chief of the Clinical Department. “Chief Seek’s leadership, vision, and passion for...
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Magnolia
MCTXSheriff Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Magnolia. On February 2, 2023 at 12:45am, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call to the 31700 block of Oak Crossing in Magnolia, Texas. The 911 caller advised that two unknown males were outside the home with one...
Comments / 0