Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Car washes, drug stores top week’s property sales
Going to be a good year: Seagate Development Group has big plans for 2023. The Fort Myers company recently released a laundry list of projects scheduled to be completed or started this year. Among these are the completion by the end of the first quarter of the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office it is building for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. near the Punta Gorda Airport; the opening “within weeks” of Theory Design’s, Seagate’s interior design firm, Boca Grande store, its first retail location; and this summer it will unveil plans for its 200-acre custom home community in Bonita Springs. Seagate, founded in 2015, says it has “secured more than $1 billion in projects under development” within the past year.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Marina project planned in Old Naples
A marina project will replace some longtime businesses near the Naples City Dock in Crayton Cove. Napoli on the Bay pizzeria and the Phil Fisher Gallery both have to vacate their building by April 30. The owners of both businesses have known for many years that they have been living on borrowed time there.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chips Sports Pub, Topgolf Swing Suites to open in downtown Fort Myers
The Topgolf brand of entertainment is opening soon in downtown Fort Myers inside a new sports bar. Instead of hitting the ball up to 215 yards surrounded by soaring protective netting, golfers will take their swings inside of a virtual simulation experience. Chips Sports Pub, which will feature two Topgolf...
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
tourcounsel.com
Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida
Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
WINKNEWS.com
ArtFest returns to downtown Fort Myers
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b9ba86ebfd73943677bd6866 Player Element ID: 6319739000112. Live performances, some of the best food in Florida, and fun the entire family can enjoy are all happening this weekend. ArtFest Fort Myers...
WINKNEWS.com
Yucatan Beach Stand operating without power on Fort Myers Beach
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:116bfe3372ff4486e2b33b01 Player Element ID: 6319684735112. Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have let creativity take control in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Some restaurants have set up food trucks, while...
espnswfl.com
Weekend Vibes, What’s Happening In Southwest Florida Feb 3-5
Here are your Weekend Vibes, what’s happening in Southwest Florida Feb 3-5. If you like to eat and drink, you will be in hog heaven this weekend. There are all kinds of events where food is being celebrated. We are talking everything from pineapples to gumbo to vegan fare. Then there is a Southwest Florida staple…seafood. And we can’t forget, it is officially Feb-brew-ary. There is a craft beer festival on the calendar to kick things off.
Cape Coral residents accuse city cleanup crews of stripping healthy vegetation from canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors and local environmental groups are accusing city-contracted canal debris cleanup crews of stripping them clean of healthy vegetation and wildlife. The operation launched in November, shortly after Hurricane Ian. The city contracted crews to map out which areas needed to be cleaned. Since then,...
Homeowner rebuilding after Ian battles HOA not allowing trailer on property
"It’s heartbreaking because I love this house," said homeowner Samantha Kellum. "I need a place to go."
Florida Golfers Move Plane Off Putting Green To Finish Hole After Emergency Landing
Golfers at Del Tura were shocked to see a plane making an emergency landing, but calmly moved it aside to finish off their hole
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:e508723319870a4a7b07885 Player Element ID: 6319680887112. Street signs ripped down by Hurricane Ian add to the problems that remain after the storm. Eight thousand stop signs are down in Cape...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Winter Wine Festival: Vintners arrive in Naples
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:2e60deae73624d39fa21ebd0 Player Element ID: 6319751800112. The 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival is a go. On Thursday, 17 vintners, or winemakers, and their guests were welcomed to the Naples...
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
golfcoastmagazine.com
Major Champion Justin Leonard and PGA TOUR Winner Notah Begay III to Make Tournament Debuts at the 2023 Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO, Feb. 17-19 at Tiburón Golf Club
2022 Charles Schwab Cup Winner Steven Alker, PGA TOUR Winner and Former Naples Resident Rocco Mediate Headline Latest Commitments. Major Champions, Hall-of-Famers and Legends of the Game Scheduled to Compete at Naples’ Flagship PGA TOUR Champions Event. Tickets On-Sale Now at www.ChubbClassic.com. NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 – Major...
fox13news.com
Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida's dedicated eagle matriarch, Harriet, has not been seen in the area of her nest since Thursday afternoon and an "intruder" was reported near the nest early Friday evening. According to a tweet from @SWFLEagleCAM, "Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen...
tourcounsel.com
Coconut Point | Strip mall in Estero, Florida
Coconut Point is a strip mall located in Estero, Florida. The Coconut Point mall opened on November 10, 2006. The mall is managed by the Simon Property Group and was designed by Hollywood, CA studio, 5+design. Anchors include Dillard's, SuperTarget, Best Buy, Office Depot, PetSmart, Total Wine & More, TJ...
WINKNEWS.com
Funds released for those in need following Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:f0d64bb54075b382aed5b63c Player Element ID: 6319740262112. Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 0