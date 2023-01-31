ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Why Bitcoin Is Exploding, Says Top Crypto Is One of the ‘Hottest Subjects’ on Earth

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says the hottest investments in the markets today are Bitcoin (BTC) along with the precious metals gold and silver. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author says the only way to build wealth and reduce debt is to invest in the strongest appreciating assets as the US dollar weakens in value.
Fortune

There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again

UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
AUSTIN, TX
Motley Fool

1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for 'Impulse,' Super-Rare Indicator Says

The principles of Bitcoin (BTC) price correlation with crucial macro-economic indicators is still yet to be studied, but some obvious patterns have already formed. One of them has just flashed a super-rare bullish signal. 'When liquidity flows, Bitcoin moves'. According to an analysis an anonymous researcher who goes by @TechDev_52...
u.today

Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Whopping 6 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred by Binance Exchange as SHIB Jumps 10%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Payments Expand Even Further with This Integration, Favorable Precedent Could Be Set for XRP, DOGE up 6% Amid Market Slump: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories from the previous day brought to you by U.Today. Dogecoin (DOGE) up 6% amid broader market slump, here's why. Despite the bearish market outlook, Dogecoin surprised its holders with the revival of its price yesterday, surging by 6% to $0.09384. The reason for the asset’s growth is the fact that Dogecoin, being a highly volatile cryptocurrency, is sensitive to the news, whether positive or negative. This time, the meme coin was affected by Twitter reportedly moving forward with its payments system. As previously reported by U.Today, Elon Musk reiterated his plans to integrate digital currencies, and now the developer team is tasked with building the product with the opportunity to add crypto functionality in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy