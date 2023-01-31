Read full article on original website
Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
‘Disneyland is over’: ‘The Black Swan’ author says the easy money era is over and compares Bitcoin to a ‘tumor’
Nassim Nicholas Taleb, who wrote "The Black Swan," said it will be many years before market conditions normalize and stock valuations bottom out.
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Why Bitcoin Is Exploding, Says Top Crypto Is One of the ‘Hottest Subjects’ on Earth
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says the hottest investments in the markets today are Bitcoin (BTC) along with the precious metals gold and silver. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author says the only way to build wealth and reduce debt is to invest in the strongest appreciating assets as the US dollar weakens in value.
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again
UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Warren Buffett is the only top-10 billionaire to become poorer this year after Berkshire Hathaway missed out on the stock market's rally
Warren Buffett is the sole member of the world's top 10 billionaires to see his wealth drop this year. Berkshire Hathaway stock is trailing the S&P 500's 5% gain and the Nasdaq's 10% jump this month. Buffett's company beat the market last year as investors braced for the worst. Warren...
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
Tesla Mexico Factory Rumors Reemerge, Now Including Far-Fetched Claims About Exporting Vehicles By Plane
Today we have received a conflicting rumor suggesting Tesla is eyeing Mexico City rather than Nuevo Leon for the EV maker's Mexico plant. Although citing high-ranking Mexican officials, the new report still contains some far-fetched claims suggesting Tesla chose the site in order to utilize a new airport to export vehicles using planes.
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
'They Don't Want to Be Left in the Past': 82% of Millionaires Are Not Deterred From Crypto in the Wake of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Collapse
Despite the volatile nature of crypto, millionaires still want to be ahead of the curve.
Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for 'Impulse,' Super-Rare Indicator Says
The principles of Bitcoin (BTC) price correlation with crucial macro-economic indicators is still yet to be studied, but some obvious patterns have already formed. One of them has just flashed a super-rare bullish signal. 'When liquidity flows, Bitcoin moves'. According to an analysis an anonymous researcher who goes by @TechDev_52...
Bitcoin Explosion to $1,000,000 Is Now on the Table, Says Quant Analyst PlanB – Here’s His Latest Forecast
The popular quantitative analyst PlanB is updating his forecast on Bitcoin (BTC) after crypto kicked off the year with a strong rally. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers that the bottom has arrived for Bitcoin and predicts massive growth. The analyst is best known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin model,...
Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Top Trader Updates Outlook on Ethereum Rivals Cardano and Fantom, Says Bitcoin Must Hold $23,000 to Avoid Larger Pullback
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) rival Fantom (FTM) after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point. In a new strategy session video, crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 163,000 Youtube subscribers that...
Whopping 6 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred by Binance Exchange as SHIB Jumps 10%
SHIB Payments Expand Even Further with This Integration, Favorable Precedent Could Be Set for XRP, DOGE up 6% Amid Market Slump: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories from the previous day brought to you by U.Today. Dogecoin (DOGE) up 6% amid broader market slump, here's why. Despite the bearish market outlook, Dogecoin surprised its holders with the revival of its price yesterday, surging by 6% to $0.09384. The reason for the asset’s growth is the fact that Dogecoin, being a highly volatile cryptocurrency, is sensitive to the news, whether positive or negative. This time, the meme coin was affected by Twitter reportedly moving forward with its payments system. As previously reported by U.Today, Elon Musk reiterated his plans to integrate digital currencies, and now the developer team is tasked with building the product with the opportunity to add crypto functionality in the future.
Crypto Strategist Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Bottom Updates Forecast on BTC, Ethereum and Litecoin
A crypto analyst who re-entered the market in November is mapping the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,000 YouTube subscribers that the upside target for the flagship cryptocurrency is $34,000 while the downside target is $19,000. “You...
Musk Confirms a New Cybertruck Feature That Will Delight Tesla Fans
The Cybertruck is Tesla's very first pickup/truck. Elon Musk is building excitement around this highly anticipated vehicle.
