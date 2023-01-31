ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Stranger Things’ leads Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Award nominations; Jenna Ortega, Letitia Wright first-time nominees

 3 days ago
Variety

‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)

HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “The Palace,” starring Kate Winslet. The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline. Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey...
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
RadarOnline

‘She’s Walking A Dangerous Road’: Robin Wright’s Friend Concerned As Actress Gets Close To Ex-Husband Sean Penn Years After Divorce Left Her 'Devastated'

Former couple Sean Penn and Robin Wright were recently spotted together in public for the first time in six years at an L.A. airport — more than a decade after their divorce — and pals are concerned for the actress, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that pals are urging The Princess Bride star to steer clear of the notorious Hollywood hothead! After the airport reunion, the exes were seen together a second time at a meeting in Los Angeles. “Sean and Robin have been getting close recently,” said an insider. “But the worry is Robin will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Freshly Shaved Head During Errand Run

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has once again proved she can pull off any hairstyle.On Tuesday, January 31, the famous offspring went by herself to run some errands at a Los Angeles market, where she kept her hoodie down to show off her fresh buzz cut.The 16-year-old strolled through a parking lot with headphones in her ears before heading into the driver's seat of her car and leaving the scene, as shown in photos obtained by a news publication.The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt opted for a comfy loungewear ensemble featuring an oversized black sweatshirt that hung below the waist and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
CNET

HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch

Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
Digital Trends

6 movies coming in February you need to watch

The dog days of winter are upon us, but the party is still going on at the multiplex. Holdovers from 2022 like Avatar: The Way of Water, A Man Called Otto, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are still going strong, and newer fare like the horror comedy hit M3GAN and the sicko sci-fi movie Infinity Pool are both delighting and shocking audiences.
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Destroyed Heels With Cozy Knits ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit came with a shocking shoe surprise. While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season on Tuesday morning in New York City, Parker filmed a scene at a restaurant with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). For the occasion, she wore a light gray cable-knit sweater with soft blush pink wide-leg trousers, cuffed at the hems by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Layered atop for a cozy finish was a large black and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

