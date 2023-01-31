‘Stranger Things’ leads Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Award nominations; Jenna Ortega, Letitia Wright first-time nominees

Read full article on original website
‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)
HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “The Palace,” starring Kate Winslet. The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline. Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey...
Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
‘She’s Walking A Dangerous Road’: Robin Wright’s Friend Concerned As Actress Gets Close To Ex-Husband Sean Penn Years After Divorce Left Her 'Devastated'
Former couple Sean Penn and Robin Wright were recently spotted together in public for the first time in six years at an L.A. airport — more than a decade after their divorce — and pals are concerned for the actress, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that pals are urging The Princess Bride star to steer clear of the notorious Hollywood hothead! After the airport reunion, the exes were seen together a second time at a meeting in Los Angeles. “Sean and Robin have been getting close recently,” said an insider. “But the worry is Robin will...
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, leaves fans stunned after posting age-defying photos
Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has left fans stunned after posting age-defying photos online, with many people saying she looks ‘absolutely gorgeous’. Wildenstein is known for her distinctive appearance, with her high cheekbones earning her the media nickname of ‘Catwoman’. While it is widely assumed she has undergone...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Freshly Shaved Head During Errand Run
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has once again proved she can pull off any hairstyle.On Tuesday, January 31, the famous offspring went by herself to run some errands at a Los Angeles market, where she kept her hoodie down to show off her fresh buzz cut.The 16-year-old strolled through a parking lot with headphones in her ears before heading into the driver's seat of her car and leaving the scene, as shown in photos obtained by a news publication.The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt opted for a comfy loungewear ensemble featuring an oversized black sweatshirt that hung below the waist and...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
This Is the Worst Netflix Show of All Time According to Fans
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" has been so poorly received by fans that it is setting records, in a very bad way.
6 movies coming in February you need to watch
The dog days of winter are upon us, but the party is still going on at the multiplex. Holdovers from 2022 like Avatar: The Way of Water, A Man Called Otto, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are still going strong, and newer fare like the horror comedy hit M3GAN and the sicko sci-fi movie Infinity Pool are both delighting and shocking audiences.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lockwood & Co.'
A Korean reality show and Spanish thriller are also trending on the streaming service.
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
Amelia Hamlin Is Rocking a Mustache — and Feeling “More Beautiful and Powerful Than Ever”
Lisa Rinna’s model daughter took on an unexpected beauty look for a recent Vivienne Westwood photo shoot. Amelia Gray Hamlin is again playing with her look in a daring, experimental way, recently rocking a long, flowing mustache for a new campaign for Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. “To say...
Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Destroyed Heels With Cozy Knits ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit came with a shocking shoe surprise. While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season on Tuesday morning in New York City, Parker filmed a scene at a restaurant with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). For the occasion, she wore a light gray cable-knit sweater with soft blush pink wide-leg trousers, cuffed at the hems by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Layered atop for a cozy finish was a large black and...
12 Recent Horror Movies That Flew Under The Radar (And How To Watch Them)
The best recent horror movies you may not have heard of.
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
The 10 best movies coming to Netflix in February
Check out all "The Lord of the Rings" movies, "Call Me By Your Name," and the Netflix rom-com "Your Place or Mine."
