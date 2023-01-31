Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
wbrc.com
UAB medical students create ‘Compassion Closet’ to ensure patients are ‘discharged with dignity’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an issue you may not have been aware of unless you’ve been in the situation, but it’s something that happens all the time. We’re talking about patients leaving the hospital without fresh, clean clothing. But a group of UAB medical students...
wbrc.com
Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
Bham Now
NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham
In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
hooversun.com
Bids and Bites moves to different Hoover venue
After several years at the Hoover Country Club, the annual Bids and Bites fundraiser for Vestavia Hills Elementary West is moving to the Park Crest event facility. The 18th iteration of the fundraiser is set for Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., said Erin Lambert, an auction chairwoman at the event. The event includes a silent auction, with sales benefiting the school.
birminghamtimes.com
Bessemer’s Bargain Town, Once Part of Large Chain, Closes Last Store for Good
Before Family Dollar and Dollar General, there was Bargain Town and its well-known jingle that was a soundtrack for area customers. Lynn Pruitt, of Northside Bessemer, admitted he couldn’t quite remember the jingle that was so familiar in the heyday of his favorite store. For family clothing. Biggest values...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Groups discuss Chelsea High School master plan
At the Jan. 24 public meeting on the proposed Chelsea High School master plan, Mayor Tony Picklesimer told the audience in attendance and those watching online that he wanted feedback from the community and for them to have the opportunity to ask questions regarding the plan. “Tonight is about teamwork,”...
birminghamtimes.com
The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’
Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
tourcounsel.com
Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama
Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
cahabasun.com
Trussville Business Happenings - February 2023
HOTWORX, 106 S. Chalkville Road, is celebrating its second anniversary in Trussville this month. It’s open 24 hours a day and specializes in infrared sauna workouts. 205-767-6767. Wiggins Insurance, 5971 Chalkville Mountain Lane, Suite A, is celebrating its 11th anniversary this month. 205-853-6429. The Three Earred Rabbit, 209 Main...
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
Bham Now
6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local
Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
Bham Now
Alpha Charlie Grill, Giuseppe’s Cafe, Birmingham Breadworks earn 95+ food service scores in January
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Alpha Charlie Grill near the airport, Guiseppe’s at UAB and Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Restaurant in Homewood —received 95 and above on their food service scores this past January. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department of Health restaurant food...
veranda.com
Why Historic Bethel Baptist Church Needs Saving Now
As a child growing up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1950s and ’60s, there was one place where educator and preservationist Martha Bouyer felt valued: her community church. “Outside, I was just another Black face, nameless, and did not really matter to those who did not know me....
Village Living
Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property discussed
The council chamber at Mountain Brook City Hall was full for nearly three hours Monday night as council members heard from the two sides of a planned unit development (PUD) on the Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property. The primary point of contention is whether the development will be accessed via...
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
Bham Now
NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall
A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
Hartselle Enquirer
Fundraising kicks off for 120-foot Morgan cross
Plans have been made, material has been ordered and now fundraising has begun for a project that will see a 120-foot steel cross erected atop Priceville Mountain on Highway 67. Mike Tarpley, who serves on the five-man committee that will see the cross come to fruition, said the goal is...
Inside Pizza Grace, Birmingham’s pizza joint honored by James Beard Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Whether by fork or by finger, some of the nation’s best pizza pies are now up for grabs at local pizza joint Pizza Grace, according to the “Oscars” of the food world. Last week, Pizza Grace was named as a semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant” at the 2023 James Beard Awards. […]
wbrc.com
Fat Tuesday: Zatarain’s Skillet Paella Recipe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fat Tuesday is just around the corner! Here’s a Cajun recipe that’s sure to get you in the spirit. 1/2 package Zatarain’s® Cajun Style Smoked Sausage, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/4-inch thick. 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained. 1/2 cup...
constructiondive.com
Terminated worker sues Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination
Editor’s note: This story includes references to racist language that could be disturbing to readers. A former employee is suing Birmingham, Alabama-based contractor Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination and retaliation, claiming his superintendent referred to him with an anti-gay slur because he wore earrings and called him a “dumbass Mexican.”
