Trussville, AL

wbrc.com

Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham

In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Bids and Bites moves to different Hoover venue

After several years at the Hoover Country Club, the annual Bids and Bites fundraiser for Vestavia Hills Elementary West is moving to the Park Crest event facility. The 18th iteration of the fundraiser is set for Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., said Erin Lambert, an auction chairwoman at the event. The event includes a silent auction, with sales benefiting the school.
HOOVER, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Groups discuss Chelsea High School master plan

At the Jan. 24 public meeting on the proposed Chelsea High School master plan, Mayor Tony Picklesimer told the audience in attendance and those watching online that he wanted feedback from the community and for them to have the opportunity to ask questions regarding the plan. “Tonight is about teamwork,”...
CHELSEA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’

Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tourcounsel.com

Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama

Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville Business Happenings - February 2023

HOTWORX, 106 S. Chalkville Road, is celebrating its second anniversary in Trussville this month. It’s open 24 hours a day and specializes in infrared sauna workouts. 205-767-6767. Wiggins Insurance, 5971 Chalkville Mountain Lane, Suite A, is celebrating its 11th anniversary this month. 205-853-6429. The Three Earred Rabbit, 209 Main...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local

Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
veranda.com

Why Historic Bethel Baptist Church Needs Saving Now

As a child growing up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1950s and ’60s, there was one place where educator and preservationist Martha Bouyer felt valued: her community church. “Outside, I was just another Black face, nameless, and did not really matter to those who did not know me....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property discussed

The council chamber at Mountain Brook City Hall was full for nearly three hours Monday night as council members heard from the two sides of a planned unit development (PUD) on the Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property. The primary point of contention is whether the development will be accessed via...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Bham Now

NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall

A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Fundraising kicks off for 120-foot Morgan cross

Plans have been made, material has been ordered and now fundraising has begun for a project that will see a 120-foot steel cross erected atop Priceville Mountain on Highway 67. Mike Tarpley, who serves on the five-man committee that will see the cross come to fruition, said the goal is...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fat Tuesday: Zatarain’s Skillet Paella Recipe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fat Tuesday is just around the corner! Here’s a Cajun recipe that’s sure to get you in the spirit. 1/2 package Zatarain’s® Cajun Style Smoked Sausage, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/4-inch thick. 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained. 1/2 cup...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
constructiondive.com

Terminated worker sues Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination

Editor’s note: This story includes references to racist language that could be disturbing to readers. A former employee is suing Birmingham, Alabama-based contractor Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination and retaliation, claiming his superintendent referred to him with an anti-gay slur because he wore earrings and called him a “dumbass Mexican.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL

