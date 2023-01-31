Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
WH Counsel: No classified docs at Biden beach house
The White House Counsel's office says the FBI searched President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review. The search, disclosed by Biden's personal lawyer, was the latest discomfiting moment for a president who has sought to contrast his sensitivity to rule-following with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, who faces a criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents.
Republican-led committee targets COVID relief aid for review
WASHINGTON — House Republicans have begun their promised aggressive oversight of the Biden administration, focusing on what watchdogs described as “indications of widespread fraud” in federal coronavirus aid programs initiated under President Donald Trump. GOP lawmakers complained that too little attention was paid to the problems when...
House Republicans vote to oust Democrat Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs committee
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee. The 218-211 vote along party lines came after a heated debate in which Democrats accused the GOP of targeting Omar based on her race.
As protests persist, Peru congress rejects bid to advance election
Peru's congress on Wednesday voted down a second bid to advance elections from April 2024 to this year, a move sought by President Dina Boluarte to calm deadly unrest amid anti-government protests.
Eyewitness, expert react to suspected spy balloon spotted over U.S.
Defense expert John Parachini calls the reports of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over U.S. airspace "untimely" ahead of a U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. The trip was canceled Friday.
Critics accuse Shell of profiting from the war in Ukraine
BBC reports that oil and gas giant Shell saw record annual profits in 2022 after energy prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainians’ unbreakable resilience in the face of war
Russian President Vladimir Putin may be trying to break the spirit of Ukrainians with constant attacks, but it doesn’t appear to be working in Kyiv, where daily life continues as a display of resilience.
