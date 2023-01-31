The White House Counsel's office says the FBI searched President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review. The search, disclosed by Biden's personal lawyer, was the latest discomfiting moment for a president who has sought to contrast his sensitivity to rule-following with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, who faces a criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO