Texas Tech has two what might be called “good” wins this season (over LSU and Iowa State), and they’ve come consecutively in the team’s last two games. Those victories, however, do not put to bed the questions about the Red Raiders. LSU, you see, is an SEC cellar dweller, and the win over Iowa State came after a furious 23-point comeback in the last 12 minutes of the game—hardly a blueprint for consistent success.
What's your overall reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule?. Jarret Johnson, Publisher: I think it's a great schedule with multiple nationally relevant games, a well-timed bye on paper and a lot of storylines throughout. I wish they would kick off the season today. Kenny Romero, Staff: I think overall...
Jalen Wilson scored 20 points to boost No. 8 Kansas to Tuesday’s home win against seventh-ranked Kansas State, giving him
The Texas Tech Red Raiders all of a sudden have a winning streak going. Following a win in Baton Rouge over the LSU Tigers last Saturday, Texas Tech basketball returned to Lubbock and started the week Monday with a massive come-from-behind 80-77 overtime win against the Iowa State Cyclones. With...
Texas Tech stormed back from a 23-point deficit to earn an 80-77 overtime win over No. 13 Iowa State on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena. Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders with 24 points and 13 rebounds in a game where he surpassed the 2,000-point milestone in his career and hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation to help force overtime.
Texas Tech and the Big 12 Conference formally announced the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, which features six home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium with visits by the likes of Houston, Kansas State, TCU, and UCF during league play. Houston and UCF are two of three new members to the Big...
STILLWATER, Okla. – Bryn Gerlich felt right at home at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough in Texas Tech’s 86-74 loss to Oklahoma State. The former Cowgirl scored a career-high 25 points in her final game at her former school, helping the Lady Raiders get back into the game in the third quarter. […]
Monday night in men’s basketball Texas Tech came back to upset 13th ranked Iowa State 80-77 in overtime. 49’ers quarterback Brock Purdy received bad news on Monday. The former Cyclones leader tore his UCL in his right elbow and will be out for six months. If all goes well he’ll be back in time for training camp.
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the state of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Wolfforth, Texas, about 12 miles Southwest of Lubbock.
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
The Frenship Independent School District released a statement after local news media was told that a coach was being "investigated by the school administration for having inappropriate contact with a player."
The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
IDALOU, TX – 22-year-old Hanna Hernandes of Floydada died on Monday morning east of Idalou on US 62/82 in a two-vehicle collision. Hernandes graduated from Floydada High School in 2020. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Freightliner Utility Van driven by Nicholas Erana Aquino of Richmond, Virginia, was...
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was injured in a crash near Smyer on Wednesday. DPS said at 6:40 a.m., a trooper was on traffic stop westbound just east of Smyer. A pickup going eastbound crossed the center median and struck the stopped vehicle as well as the trooper vehicle.
