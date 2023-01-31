ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Preview of Texas Tech versus Baylor

Texas Tech has two what might be called “good” wins this season (over LSU and Iowa State), and they’ve come consecutively in the team’s last two games. Those victories, however, do not put to bed the questions about the Red Raiders. LSU, you see, is an SEC cellar dweller, and the win over Iowa State came after a furious 23-point comeback in the last 12 minutes of the game—hardly a blueprint for consistent success.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Rapid Fire: Reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule

What's your overall reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule?. Jarret Johnson, Publisher: I think it's a great schedule with multiple nationally relevant games, a well-timed bye on paper and a lot of storylines throughout. I wish they would kick off the season today. Kenny Romero, Staff: I think overall...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Texas Texas Comeback to beat #12 Iowa State

Texas Tech stormed back from a 23-point deficit to earn an 80-77 overtime win over No. 13 Iowa State on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena. Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders with 24 points and 13 rebounds in a game where he surpassed the 2,000-point milestone in his career and hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation to help force overtime.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Texas Tech’s BIG 12 football schedule unveiled

Texas Tech and the Big 12 Conference formally announced the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, which features six home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium with visits by the likes of Houston, Kansas State, TCU, and UCF during league play. Houston and UCF are two of three new members to the Big...
LUBBOCK, TX
kwayradio.com

ISU Loses; Purdy Tore UCL

Monday night in men’s basketball Texas Tech came back to upset 13th ranked Iowa State 80-77 in overtime. 49’ers quarterback Brock Purdy received bad news on Monday. The former Cyclones leader tore his UCL in his right elbow and will be out for six months. If all goes well he’ll be back in time for training camp.
AMES, IA
fox34.com

WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening

We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Update on fatal crash in Terry County

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Floydada Mother Dies in Two-Vehicle Wreck on Ice

IDALOU, TX – 22-year-old Hanna Hernandes of Floydada died on Monday morning east of Idalou on US 62/82 in a two-vehicle collision. Hernandes graduated from Floydada High School in 2020. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Freightliner Utility Van driven by Nicholas Erana Aquino of Richmond, Virginia, was...
FLOYDADA, TX
KCBD

5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
LEA COUNTY, NM
everythinglubbock.com

One killed in crash in Hockley County on Wednesday, according to DPS

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was injured in a crash near Smyer on Wednesday. DPS said at 6:40 a.m., a trooper was on traffic stop westbound just east of Smyer. A pickup going eastbound crossed the center median and struck the stopped vehicle as well as the trooper vehicle.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy