Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Highway Reopens Following Blaze near Knox
(Starke County, IN) - A stretch of state highway is now open following a house fire in Starke County Monday afternoon. The fire just east of Knox was reported just after 4 p.m. Indiana State 23 was closed to provide space for firefighters from multiple agencies. to battle the flames.
wkvi.com
Knox City Police Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown
Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith would like to inform all of the Knox/Starke County community that several Knox Police Officers responded to the area of the Knox High School at around the time of 9 a.m. CT. School officials believed they heard the sound of a gunshot in the...
harborcountry-news.com
Driver dies in head-on crash with semi in Buchanan Township
BUCHANAN — Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 12 and Franklin Street in Buchanan Township for a car versus semi head-on collision on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies found a semi tractor-trailer on it’s side in a ditch with a black Ford SUV vehicle pinned underneath the cab of the semi.
38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a Rockwood man was killed Wednesday in a snowmobile crash where excessive speeds appear to have been a factor. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital after he crashed his snowmobile along Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich.
WNDU
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
tricitytimes-online.com
One dead, eight hurt in Imlay City crashes
IMLAY CITY — Imlay City Police report that one person was killed and eight others injured Sunday (Jan. 29) in a separate pair of traffic crashes at the intersection of Cedar St. (M-53) and Borland Rd. Police Chief Brett Selby reported that at around 11:15 a.m., Imlay City police,...
Fuel, debris scattered on I-96 in Oakland County caused overnight freeway closure after semi crash: MSP
A crash between two semis in Oakland County caused a total freeway closure for several hours on I-96 after debris and fuel was strewn about the roadway on Monday evening.
hometownnewsnow.com
Active Hit and Run Driver Search
(La Porte, IN) - Police are looking for a vehicle that fled a two-vehicle collision in La Porte at a high rate of speed this afternoon. The suspected vehicle was described as a white Dodge Charger. According to police, the crash about 3 p.m. involved two vehicles on Pine Lake...
95.3 MNC
Two Elkhart County residents busted for drugs in Marshall County
Two Elkhart County residents were arrested for drugs after a traffic stop in Plymouth. It happened on Monday, Jan. 30, at 1:15 a.m., when officers pulled over an SUV near North Michigan Street and Hoham Drive. A K-9 Officer on the scene sniffed out narcotics, which resulted in a search...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Adam Behnke Recognized
Starke County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Adam Behnke was recently recognized by Sheriff Jack Rosa for his efforts during a recent medical call. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Starke County EMS and the San Pierre Fire Department responded to a residence in San Pierre Wednesday, January 25in reference to a 911 call concerning an elderly male that was barely breathing.
2 drivers killed in vehicle crash in Macomb Township
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two drivers were killed after crashing head-on in Macomb Township.According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, in the area of North Avenue and Indian Trail.Authorities say a white GMC van was traveling north on North Avenue and a red Dodge Ram was traveling south on the same street when the vehicles collided.Both male drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Dodge Ram was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.The sheriff's office says it is not yet known if both drivers were wearing seat belts or if drugs or alcohol were factors.The crash is under investigation.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County officials want residents to prepare for emergencies with Smart911
The Porter County E911 center wants residents to more fully take advantage of its emergency communications technology. E911 Director Debby Gunn told the county commissioners last week that the agreement with Rave Mobile Safety includes a number of tools. By creating a profile at Smart911.com, residents can share information about...
abc57.com
Two arrested following traffic stop near North Michigan Street in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop near North Michigan Street and Hoham Drive in Plymouth. At 1:15 a.m., deputies pulled over a black 2014 Mitsubishi SUV in the area. An investigation began during the stop and K-9 officer Bear was called to...
abc57.com
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
fox2detroit.com
I-696 reopened at Dequindre following crash
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The eastbound side of I-696 has been reopened in Madison Heights at Dequindre following a crash. The crash near the border of Oakland and Macomb counties had blocked all traffic heading eastbound. The Michigan Department of Transportation previously warned drivers should...
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents don't want Basilica of St. Mary to develop vacant land into school, apartments
LIVONIA — Residents who live near the Basilica of St. Mary spoke out this week during a planning commission meeting, saying they don't want the church to develop roughly an acre of vacant property. The church, 18200 Merriman Road, wants to build a Montessori school and senior apartment complex...
candgnews.com
Crash in Oakland Township leaves one dead, another in ‘serious’ condition
A 61-year-old man died Jan. 26 after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle head-on in Oakland Township. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road, near south Addison Circle. The man reportedly crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.
Comments / 0