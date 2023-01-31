Read full article on original website
Related
SBF’s Holding Company Emergent Technologies Also Files for Bankruptcy
The company owned the disputed 56 million Robinhood shares that were seized earlier this year. The latest company in relation to the disgraced FTX founder to file for bankruptcy is the holding firm owned by him and Gary Wang – Emergent Fidelity Technologies. It’s headquartered in Antigua and Barbuda...
Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Transfers $8.5M to Alameda Consolidation Address
The transfers from Bitfinex to Alameda’s consolidation address have raised questions about the relationship between both firms. Blockchain security firm PeckShield has disclosed a series of transfers from three addresses, including one from crypto exchange Bitfinex to Alameda Research’s consolidation wallet. According to Etherscan, the address labeled “Alameda...
Pig Butchering Crypto Scams Exploit UK’s Companies House: Report
The term pig butchering can be described as an unsuspecting victim or the “pig” being lured by malicious entities into forking over their money. The threat is growing at a rapid pace. According to an investigation by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Observer, more than 168...
Binance Gives Deadline for WazirX to Withdraw Client Assets Stored in its Wallets
The saga between Binance and the Indian crypto exchange takes another turn. The world’s leading crypto exchange has given an ultimatum to the operator of WazirX to withdraw all customer funds stored on Binance’s infrastructure and wallets. This comes as Zanmai has supposedly refused to retract a previous...
Despite Bear Market, 82% of Millionaires Sought Crypto Advice in 2022 (Survey)
Around eight in ten high net worth customers of deVere Group showed interest in cryptocurrencies over the last year. A study conducted by the financial consultancy firm – deVere Group – estimated that 82% of clients with over $1.2 million worth of investable assets sought advice on cryptocurrencies in the past 12 months.
Sri Lanka Dismisses Tim Draper’s Idea to Combat Corruption With Bitcoin
“Adoption of 100% Bitcoin won’t be a Sri Lanka reality ever,” the Governor of the central bank said. Nandalal Weerasinghe – Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka – rejected Tim Draper’s idea to eliminate corruption in the country by embracing bitcoin. The banker...
Binance Returns to South Korea to ‘Rebuild’ the Local Crypto Industry (Report)
Binance supposedly purchased a majority stake in Gopax to re-enter the South Korean ecosystem. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – reportedly restored operations on the South Korean market after acquiring a majority stake in the distressed local platform Gopax. It halted operations in the Asian...
Core Scientific Hands Over 27K Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Pay off a Debt
Bankrupt BTC miner Core Scientific to give over 18% of its total rigs to NYDIG to erase its multi-million loan. The once-prominent bitcoin miner Core Scientific inked an agreement with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to hand over 27,403 of its mining machines and thus pay off an outstanding debt of $38.6 million.
FTX Requests Return of Donations from SBF’s Political Beneficiaries
Politicians who once benefitted from FTX’s hefty donations are being hard-pressed to return the money. After Sam Bankman-Fried donated tens of millions of dollars to politicians throughout the 2022 midterm election cycle, the 30-year-old’s former company is asking for its money back. Recipients of the bankrupt exchange’s contributions...
Founder of Crypto Scheme My Big Coin to Serve Over 8 Years in Prison
Carter will stay behind bars for eight years and four months for stealing $7.5 million from investors via his “My Big Coin” scam. Randall Crater – the Founder of the fraudulent cryptocurrency business “My Big Coin” – will spend 100 months in jail. Federal...
Craig Wright’s Case Against Bitcoin Developers Headed to Full Trial
Tulip Trading’s allegations present a “serious issue to be tried,” according to the UK Court of Appeals. Tulip Trading – a Seychelles-based company founded by Craig Wright – has successfully brought its case against multiple Bitcoin developers to trial in the United Kingdom. Wright’s firm...
StarkWare to Open Source Its Ethereum Scaling Solution
StarkWare revealed plans to open source its Ethereum scaling technology stack. StarkWare – a company focused on Ethereum scaling – will open-source its Zero-Knowledge (ZK) software. StarkWare announced today that it plans to open-source its STARK Prover – the engine that’s designed to generate cryptographic proofs that compress...
Market Watch: Terra USTC Skyrockets 62%, ETHW Up 17%
The infamous UST(C) stablecoin from the Terra ecosystem has skyrocketed by over 60% in the past 24 hours. After marking a multi-month high yesterday above $24,000, bitcoin was violently rejected and has dropped by almost $1,000 since then. Most altcoins are also in the red today, but there’re some notable...
Oxford Student Goes to Prison for Stealing $2.6M Via a Crypto Scam
The Dutchman will stay in prison fpr four and a half years after defrauding investors with more than $2.6 million. Wybo Wiersma – a 40-year-old Dutchman who studied at Oxford’s St Cross College – will serve a 54-month prison sentence for stealing £2,156,000 (more than $2.6 million) using a cryptocurrency scheme.
Marathon Digital Discards HODL Strategy: Sells BTC After More Than 2 Years
Marathon sold 1,500 BTC in January, cashing out for the first time since October 2020. Marathon Digital Holdings – one of the leading bitcoin miners – mined 687 BTC in January 2023, a 45% increase compared to the last month of 2022. However, the company shifted from its...
Orion Protocol Hacked for $3 Million Through Reentrancy Attack
Another reentrancy bug gets targeted by hackers – but no users were exposed to the affected contract. Orion Protocol – a liquidity aggregator for both CeFi and DeFi exchanges – saw its core contract hacked on Thursday across both its Ethereum and Binance Smart Chains (BSC) deployments.
MetaMask Unveils New Privacy Features for Crypto Wallets
Leading crypto wallet MetaMask has unveiled a number of privacy features in response to increased criticism. On Feb. 2, industry-dominant crypto wallet MetaMask announced that users will see an “updated experience” for wallet creation and upgrades in their privacy and security settings. “We have updated the extension to...
