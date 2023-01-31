Read full article on original website
Reading vs Watford: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading are back in Championship action today as they prepare to host promotion challengers Watford, who lost an FA Cup tie here earlier this month. Considering Slaven Bilic’s side put out a weakened side and were suffering heavily with injuries at that point, that clash shouldn’t be used as encouragement for the Royals coming into this afternoon’s game.
Sky Blue News: Extension Season, Porro Payday, Chelsea Are Ruining Football, and More...
The weekend is upon us and Manchester City are hitting the road. The women are headed to the midlands for a match at Leicester City, and the men are taking the M1 to London to face Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest to start your Friday. Manchester...
Manchester City: Contract Negotiations, Transfer News and more
Manchester City had a relatively quiet window this January and that to e only signalled a huge summer window is in store. As we enter that we hit today on five of the latest pieces of news surrounding new deals, transfers and more. 1 Cancelo dispute dust up. Let’s start...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 22 - February 3rd To 5th
All the action from Gameweek 22 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Wolves at Molineux.
Shelvey, Darlow, and Wood out of Newcastle's last official 25-man squad
Already in February and about to host West Ham for the Premier League’s Matchday 23 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season. No shockers when it comes to who and who did not make the cut, although...
How do the Everton youth squads look after the January transfer window?
Over the turbulent month of January there has been much change, some of it temporary among the youth ranks at Finch Farm. Managerially, until the arrival of new head coach Sean Dyche, there was a temporary promotion to the first team for youth coaches Paul Tait and Leighton Baines. In turn that gave opportunity for two other former Blues youth players, Keith Southern and Scott Phelan, to take the Under 21 reins whilst to complete the reshuffle, Kieran Driscoll, who has been a development coach for the likes of Manchester City and Wigan Athletic for over 10 years, took the Blues’ lower Under 18 age group.
This young and dynamic Sunderland team is one we can all be proud of!
Last week’s FA Cup trip to Fulham felt like a free hit for Sunderland. It was our first game against Premier League opposition for over a year, and a match we went into as the underdogs. It also had the feel of a fixture where we could express ourselves and continue to build on our promising run of current form.
FA Cup Fairytale: Charlie comes-a-calling as Sunderland take on Hurley’s Reading in Fourth Round tie
It's 1973, and the country is in the grip of the winter of discontent. The region is badly affected by industrial action and strikes; the streetlights are being switched off to save power, and the phrase “it’s grim up North” never seemed so apt. Recovery, however, was...
Opposition Lowdown: High-Flying Watford
Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They currently sit in sixth place in the Championship, following 12 wins, eight draws and nine losses so far this season. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins,...
Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day
As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
ITHICS Fanzine: Sunderland are short on strikers, but there’s plenty to be optimistic about!
“It would’ve been easy to bring a player in, put a number nine shirt on them, and say ‘ta-da’, here’s a striker’, but we’re not going to make a move that provides a negative to the group.”. Those were the closing words of Sunderland’s...
Fan Letters: “Sunderland needed a striker well before transfer deadline day!”
The recruitment team knew well before January that we needed a striker. When Ellis Simms was recalled we needed two, and even without the injury to Ross Stewart, January would be a failure. Three players for the future don’t mean anything at present, because we’ve lost three players with experience...
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
Darwin Nunez Speaks On Early Struggles, Reveals Key Klopp Advice
Darwin Nunez has come in for a fair amount of stick in his debut season at Anfield. Despite having to adjust to a new language, league and teammates, the Uruguayan has managed a decent 10 goals in 25 matches so far, even as the team around him as struggled. While...
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 29 - Millwall vs Sunderland
Last time out... Fulham 1 Sunderland 1 (FA Cup Rd 4) The lads did us proud once again in the 4th round of the FA Cup last weekend, with a cracking performance against a decent Fulham side who are sat in the top eight of the Premier League table. Given...
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 21
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 21! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
Wolves 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: More of the Same As Reds Lose Again
Gomez and Matip as the muscle in the back line don’t inspire confidence, but that’s where we’re at right now. The rest of the team selection shows how threadbare the team truly is at the moment. Light a candle and say a prayer. First Half. It only...
Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture:. (1) After securing their place in the EFL Cup finals on Thursday by routing Nottingham Forest on aggregate, Premier League football returns to the Old Trafford as Manchester United host Crystal Palace. Both sides face each other in the league within the span of a month, the previous encounter ending on frustrating terms for Man United after a 90th-minute Michael Olise equalizer dented their winning run.
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley
Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Final | Tarkowski gets the winner!
Fulltime Thoughts - What a great start to the Sean Dyche era. This wasn’t a complete ‘park the bus for 90 minutes’ affair that we were worried about, but would have taken if that’s what was needed to survive the drop. Instead, Dyche is showing that he can get the best out of some underperforming individuals in the squad he has, and that could be enough too.
