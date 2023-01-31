Read full article on original website
Kim Petras Thanked SOPHIE and “Transgender Legends” for Grammy Win
Kim Petras just became the first openly transgender woman to win the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and she delivered a real tearjerker of a speech to boot. After winning for the chart-topping hit “Unholy,” Petras took the stage at the Crypto.com arena on Sunday evening alongside recording partner Sam Smith, who was the first nonbinary artist nominated in the category. Although Petras was technically a feature on Smith’s song, she said that the singer graciously wanted her to accept the award due to the importance of the precedent.
Brandi Carlile’s Wife and Kids Introduced Her at the Grammys
Brandi Carlile’s wife and kids just introduced her performance at the Grammys in the cutest way possible. After Bad Bunny opened the ceremony with a bang, the iconic singer-songwriter’s spouse, Catherine Shepherd, and their two kids, Evangeline Ruth and Elijah Carlile, took the stage. “Millions of you watching...
Beyoncé Snubbed for Album of the Year at the Grammys Yet Again
Despite making Grammys history on Sunday night, Beyoncé lost the Album of the Year award to Harry Styles, with the Recording Academy denying her its top honor yet again. The singer’s seventh studio album Renaissance was nigh inescapable last year, dominating the airwaves and even spurring a viral TikTok challenge, which is perhaps the real marker of musical success these days. Her first solo release in six years, Renaissance paid tribute to the extensive contributions Black LGBTQ+ people have made to popular music, finding Beyoncé collaborating with icons such as Honey Dijon, MikeQ, Big Freedia, and more.
Knock at the Cabin Is a Taut Thriller — and a Tender Queer Love Story
When I was a child about the same age as Wen, the adopted daughter at the heart of M. Night Shyamalan’s riveting Knock at the Cabin, I would dig small holes in my backyard, fill them with water from the hose, then add various soaps and shampoos to the mixture until I was satisfied. My “potions,” as I called them, would look beautiful so long as I was stirring them — pearlescent, shimmering, like an oil puddle glistening under sunlight. But not long after I stopped, they would disappear, the concoction seeping into parched California soil.
