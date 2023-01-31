ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour

REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen

Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
Redveil Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Maryland rapper Redveil has announced a string of spring tour dates behind his 2022 album, Learn 2 Swim. The North American trek will kick off April 11 in Philadelphia, and then wind through Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in New York on May 20. Femdot and D’mari Harris will join the bill for all the shows. Check out Redveil’s full schedule for the Water 2 Fire Tour below; scroll down for a fun tour promo video.
