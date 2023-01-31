Read full article on original website
Related
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Barenaked Ladies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
Barenaked Ladies’ “Last Summer on Earth” tour will return to North America in 2023, and this year, they’ve enlisted Del Amitri, Semisonic, and Five for Fighting as support. The alt rockers have plotted summer tours under the name on and off since 2012, when the world...
Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen
Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
musictimes.com
Bryan Adams Tour 2023 With Joan Jett: Dates, Venues + How to Get Tickets? [DETAILS]
Great news for Bryan Adams fans! The rock artist will be going on tour this year across the United States and he will bring a legendary artist as his special guest; is he coming to a city near you?. According to Consequence, the musician will going on a series of...
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
Redveil Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates
Maryland rapper Redveil has announced a string of spring tour dates behind his 2022 album, Learn 2 Swim. The North American trek will kick off April 11 in Philadelphia, and then wind through Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in New York on May 20. Femdot and D’mari Harris will join the bill for all the shows. Check out Redveil’s full schedule for the Water 2 Fire Tour below; scroll down for a fun tour promo video.
Comments / 0