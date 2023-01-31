ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Report: Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruit Down To 2 Schools

A top defensive recruit in the 2023 class has narrowed his list of schools down to two.  According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, five-star edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor has cut his list down to South Carolina and Oregon.  If Harbor were to commit to South Carolina, it would be the ...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Has Died At 75

On Tuesday night, the college football world lost a longtime assistant and former head football coach. Cleve Bryant, who was most well-known for his tenure at Texas, passed away this week, according to a statement from former Longhorns coach Mack Brown. He was 75 years old. "Saddened to learn of ...
AUSTIN, TX
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival

A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA

