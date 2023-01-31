Read full article on original website
Senior Bowl director’s statement about Vols QB Hendon Hooker won’t go over well with opposing fan bases
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is at the Senior Bowl in Alabama this week even though he won’t participate in any game action. Hooker, who tore his ACL in November in a loss to South Carolina, is off crutches but he’s not yet ready to resume football activities.
Nick Saban gets turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates
It appears that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates on Tuesday. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to become the new play-caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, it was reported that...
5 college football teams that won’t be as good as you think in 2023
Spring practice will begin soon, but not every college football team will have great seasons. The college football season may have just ended, but spring practice will be here soon enough. The 2023 campaign will be the last featuring a four-team College Football Playoff. It will also be a season...
Former Vols WR Jalin Hyatt’s younger brother Devin reveals his college choice
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has a younger brother who also plays football, but he won’t be playing on Rocky Top. Devin Hyatt, a 2023 three-star wide receiver from Irmo, SC, announced on Wednesday that he’s signing with the Arizona Wildcats. Hyatt, 6-foot-2/194 lbs, is rated...
College football insider gives the latest on Alabama’s attempt to hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is reportedly trying to hire former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt as his defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa. Pruitt previously served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. He was also on Alabama’s staff in various roles from 2007 to 2012.
Tennessee Vols player who transferred after 2022 season reveals what UT coaches told him before leaving program
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Wiliam Parker left Knoxville after the 2022 season to transfer to UAB. Parker, a former three-star recruit from Nashville, was part of the 2021 signing class at Tennessee. He signed with the Vols while Jeremy Pruitt was still the program’s head coach, but he ended...
Report: Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruit Down To 2 Schools
A top defensive recruit in the 2023 class has narrowed his list of schools down to two. According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, five-star edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor has cut his list down to South Carolina and Oregon. If Harbor were to commit to South Carolina, it would be the ...
Former College Football Coach Has Died At 75
On Tuesday night, the college football world lost a longtime assistant and former head football coach. Cleve Bryant, who was most well-known for his tenure at Texas, passed away this week, according to a statement from former Longhorns coach Mack Brown. He was 75 years old. "Saddened to learn of ...
Clinton Barlow Commits to Georgia, Georgia Adding Depth Up Front
Offensive lineman prospect Clinton Barlow has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival
A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous Decision
One of the strangest stories to be seen, in Portsmouth, Virginia, a 22-year-old female assistant coach on the Churchland JV girls' basketball team filled in for a 13-year-old player that played for the Truckers.
Vols QB Hendon Hooker clears up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker cleared up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s “Ramon, Kayla, and Will” on Wednesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. During Tennessee’s win against Kentucky on October 29, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
College basketball rankings: Tennessee slips in Top 25 And 1 after head-scratching loss to Florida
Tennessee is good. Really good, sometimes. But the Vols are undeniably flawed relative to most other teams at the tip-top of the sport, and that was on full display again Wednesday night when they lost by double-digits to a Florida squad that entered with nine losses and zero victories over schools ranked in the top 45 of the NET.
