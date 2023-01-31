Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed
On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
fbschedules.com
Alabama State Hornets announce 2023 football schedule
The Alabama State Hornets have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features six home games and 11 contests overall. Alabama State opens their 2023 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., against fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) member Southern. However, the matchup will be a non-conference contest and the game will not count in the conference standings.
Troy Messenger
UPDATED: Troy adds to 2023 Signing Class on National Signing Day
Update: This story has been updated with comments from Troy coach Jon Sumrall and the addition of signee LJ Green. While it wasn’t quite as busy as December’s National Signing Day in college football, Troy University still added more players to the Class of 2023 on Feb. 1.
Wetumpka Herald
Four Stanhope Elmore football players sign to college programs
Four Stanhope Elmore football players signed to play at the next level on Wednesday afternoon. Colton Walls, Jackson Thomas, Kameron Stokes, and Josiah Scott all signed National Letters of Intent with college football programs on Wednesday for National Signing Day. All four players are staying in-state as Walls and Thomas...
selmasun.com
Selma High football standouts sign on Wednesday to play for colleges next year
Selma High School football players signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play for colleges. Marcus Walton, who played quarterback for the Saints, and cornerback Chase Miree will play for Omega Prep. Dakaari Nelson officially signed to play for Penn State. Read about that here. Fabyous Robinson signed to play...
247Sports
Opelika two-way prospect is one to watch for 2025
A talented two-way player for the Opelika Bulldogs, 2025 prospect Makai Simpson already has an offer from the Liberty Flames and more interest from schools such as Auburn, Alabama and Vanderbilt. At 6-1, 190 and with the ability to play wide receiver, running back or defensive back for coach Eric Speakman’s program, he’s definitely a name to remember in the coming years in Alabama.
Five-star 2024 PG Tahaad Pettiford commits to Auburn
Pettiford is a top three point guard in the 2024 class.
selmasun.com
Keith Bears boys team beats AL Johnson, Lady Bears struggle
The Keith Bears traveled to Thomaston on Monday night to face A.L. Johnson High School in a final regular season area match up. The Lady Bears was not able to seal the deal on the road as they lost 59-43 to the Lady Eagles. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 21 points. T. McGhee led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 24 points. L. Anderson added 18 points.
Who Will Step Up For Alabama Basketball In The Second Half of SEC Play? Just A Minute
Mason and Austin debate which players will step up for the Crimson Tide as the team resumes its conference schedule.
wdhn.com
Dothan native and softball star recognized as SEC 2023 Women’s Legend
AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan native is recognized as one of the most decorated student-athletes in Auburn and SEC softball history, according to Auburn University. Kasey Cooper has been selected as Auburn’s Southeastern Conference 2023 Women’s Legend, the SEC announced Wednesday. “It’s truly an honor and...
Tuskegee University announces 2023 signing day class
Tuskegee University brought in a huge signing day class as it moves into the Aaron James Era. The post Tuskegee University announces 2023 signing day class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WSFA
2023 National Signing Day across the River Region
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Signing Day 2023 has kicked off and is taking center stage across many high schools in the River Region. While a vast majority of players, local and nationally, already made their decisions back in December, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to be excited about today for many student-athletes who are deciding where to take their talents.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Greenville Advocate
Phoenix Building Solutions opening in Greenville
Jimmy Chapman, the General Manager of Phoenix Building Solutions Limited, opened up the Wednesday evening event by giving all interested people, of which there were quite a few, the grand tour of the new facility here in Greenville. The plant, located on Old Stage Road next to Montgomery Technology, Inc....
gamblingnews.com
Alabama Electronic Bingo Ban Causes Major Lay-Offs at Victoryland Casino
Al.com reported that this was announced by Dr Lewis Benefield, the casino’s president and a veterinarian based in Montgomery. Victoryland Casino President Hopes Business Will Pick Up with New Horse Racing Machines. Despite the setback, Victoryland Casino is seeking to recover by introducing new machines for betting on historical...
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
WSFA
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
WSFA
‘Horrifying’: Montgomery police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calls for police reform continue nationwide in the wake of Trye Nichols’ death in Memphis. The 29-year-old was beaten to death by Memphis Police officers. The body and traffic camera footage showing his final moments sparked nationwide protests. In Montgomery, Chief of Police Darryl Albert...
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
Comments / 0