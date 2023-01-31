ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Citing safety concerns, Taft, Woodward limit fans for Friday's varsity basketball game

By Shelby Dermer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPv8u_0kXrSqNb00

One of the biggest high school boys basketball games of the 2022-23 regular season won't include its usual sold-out crowd after Cincinnati Public Schools limited spectators for Friday's Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference tilt between Woodward and Taft.

Both schools will only allow two parent or guardian tickets per player and cheerleader for the game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Woodward. This decision came, "after altercations involving spectators at the previous boys basketball game between Taft and Woodward High Schools, and review by Cincinnati Public Schools' leadership," according to a Cincinnati Public Schools spokesperson.

Vote:Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Jan. 30

In an initial email to parents obtained by The Enquirer, Taft Principal Ceair Baggett said, "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff, Taft will not be allowed any spectators." That has since changed, with a new letter from Baggett Monday afternoon on Taft High School's website, where he announced that each player and cheerleader will be granted two tickets.

Baggett went on to say that tickets will not be sold at the door Friday night and all pre-sale tickets will be refunded for fans who have already purchased them.

"CPS (Cincinnati Public Schools) is providing extra security at the game to ensure these safety precautions are followed," Baggett said in the email.

In a thread from community leader Ozie Davis's Facebook post on the topic, CPS board member Kareem Moncree Moffett said: "I was not made aware that this was even under consideration to present to our families, nor was I asked for input. I'm learning of this at the same time as this post. I will certainly be asking the Superintendent about this for clarity to the community to understand the rationale."

Superintendent Iranetta Wright added in the thread: "As the Superintendent, I wasn't aware of this decision as it appears the principals and the athletic team thought it best to do so for the safety of their students. I have many questions that I will address with our staff."

The game will be streamed live on the Cincinnati Public Schools' Athletics YouTube page.

Taft is currently ranked the No. 3 Division II boys basketball team in Ohio and Woodward is No. 9. Both teams are 15-2 this season and Taft leads Woodward in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference-Red division by just a half game.

Last Thursday, Jan. 26, the Woodward and Taft boys basketball teams shared a team meal at Buffalo Wild Wings, according to the Taft athletics Twitter account.

The Enquirer will update this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

Apache football players sign with Cincinnati, Texas State

For the first time since they became teammates in middle school, Judea Milon and Dontavious Burrows will be playing on different squads come next football season. On Friday the Tyler Junior College Apache standouts signed letters to attend different colleges, one in Ohio and one in Texas. Milon, the Apaches...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Moeller High School football coach stepping down after 3 years

CINCINNATI — Moeller High School's football coach is stepping down after three years with the team. The school announced that Mark Elder will be leaving his position as varsity head coach for a position in the business world. Elder became head coach in 2020, transforming the team and taking...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve an arrest...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
kevinmcsports.com

PC comeback pops out at buzzer at Xavier

Devin Carter and the Friars fell short in an overtime classic at Xavier. How close, how competitive is the Big East this season? Sure hope you got a load of Providence-Xavier Wednesday night. Who knows how this campaign is going to unfold over the final month, plus the Big East...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
CINCINNATI, OH
actionnews5.com

3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy